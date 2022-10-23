Police Blotter: Falling Light Fixture Damages Man's Car At Gas Pump; Man Threatens Pharmacy Employees Who Have No Remedy For His Warts

Property damage was reported at the Midnight Oil, 631 Signal Mountain Road. Police spoke with two men - one driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander and one an employee with Petro Imaging. The employee told police that he owns the mobile lighting repair business and was making repairs to the lighting over the gas pumps. He said that while working on the lights using his bucket truck, the other man was refueling his vehicle at the pump below his lift. While working on one of the lights, the fixture suddenly came disconnected and fell, impacting the top of the man’s vehicle. As the fixture fell from the roof of the man’s vehicle, it also caused damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The car owner said that he was not injured by the falling light fixture. When checking the man’s vehicle, police did see obvious damage to the top center of the vehicle, as well as the top of the right-side rear passenger door. Both men were then given a report number documenting the events that led to the damage to the man’s vehicle.

* * *

While on routine patrol I observed a vehicle take off from a red light at a high rate of speed in a residential area at Bailey Avenue/S. Holtzclaw Avenue. Police caught up with the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, noting the vehicle was traveling 45 mph and that the tag was expired. Police gave the driver a warning for the offenses of speeding and improper registration.

* * *

A suspicious occupied vehicle was reported on E. 12th Street. Police spoke with a man and woman in the vehicle, who said their friend lives in the house they are next to, and that their power steering had gone out in the van, so he allowed them to park it there. The man showed a possible warrant. NCIC verified the warrant, but it is non-extraditable from New Hampshire. Both were cooperative.

* * *

A man told police someone stole his electric scooter from his job on E. Main Street. He said he just uses the scooter to get to work since he lives so close. He said the theft occurred between 1:45 and 3:34 p.m. He said he will be emailing police a picture of the scooter to attach to the report.

* * *

Police were called to 305 Druid Lane on a call of an abandoned vehicle. Police found a gray Jeep (AL tag) illegally parked in the roadway, causing a traffic hazard. The vehicle was open, keys were in the ignition and there were several tools and other miscellaneous items in the vehicle. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the owner. Due to the vehicle being a traffic hazard, police towed the vehicle to Cains.

* * *

An employee At Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a white female stole possibly $400 in clothing. He said the woman ran out of the store and ran towards Shallowford Road. Officers searched the area, but could not locate the woman.

* * *

A woman told police she was notified that her trailer and her vehicle were broken into at 5704 Marlin Road. There were two generators that were in the trailer. The vehicle was not broken, only ransacked through. The trailer's door was pried open and broken. There is no suspect information. Owners of the building will look at video footage to see if anything comes up on camera.

* * *

Police were called for a suspicious vehicle on 44 Maude St. due to it being parked next to the fire hydrant. Police were unable to make contact with the owner of the vehicle. Registration for the vehicle was run and came back not stolen. An unattended vehicle sticker was placed on the car for it to be removed within 48 hours or it would be towed.

* * *

A verbal dispute was reported at the Goodfellas Pizzeria, 1208 King St. Police found a man and woman who were actively arguing with each other. Both were arguing over who was owner of a tent. Based on the fact that they were boyfriend/girlfriend and there being no way of determining ownership, both agreed to separate from each other for the morning. The man agreed to allow the woman to leave with the tent, due to him already owning a tent.

* * *

A noise complaint was reported at the Park Terrace Apartments on Manor Road. Police spoke to the resident of the apartment where the noise was coming from. He said he was trying out his new speakers. Police told him to turn the music down and he complied.

* * *

A woman on Mountain View Court told police that her grandmother has been harassing her via phone for weeks. She said her grandmother keeps calling her about some man and accusing her of sleeping with him. The woman said she would like law enforcement to request her grandmother leave her alone. Police spoke with the grandmother, who said she was no longer going to be contacting the woman and requested the woman be trespassed from her property. Police informed the woman of this and notified her that she was not to return to her grandmother's house or she would be arrested.

* * *

A pharmacist at the Walgreens, 5478 Highway 153, told police he spoke with a white male who came through the drive-through and asked for an over-the-counter option to treat warts, which the pharmacist told him was not available. He said the man was visibly irritated by this information, but drove off. Later the man called the pharmacy to ask the same question, but started making threatening statements to the female employee who had answered the phone. He told her, "I'll kick your a** and "I'll get you fired." The employee said she disconnected the call. The man then called back and spoke to the pharmacist and complained about the employee he had spoken to earlier and said, "She'll get what's coming to her" before the pharmacist disconnected the call. The employee does not want to press charges at this time. The pharmacist said Walgreens will likely trespass the man when given the opportunity.