Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

Monday, October 24, 2022

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police on each other constantly. The woman was able to track the phone in question just of couple blocks south. The officer then made his way to where the phone was pinging. Before making it to that location, the boyfriend passed the officer, headed back towards the Clio Ave address. Police turned around and also headed back and made contact with him. He told police that it was his phone that he made payments on, but that she used. He did not go into full details on the matter, but said that he caught her cheating and that was the reason he took his phone back. He said that while driving, he threw the phone out the window due to his emotional state. He also said that he was not entirely sure where it ended up. Due to both of them claiming the phone is in their name, but neither having any proof, no charges where filed.

* * *

A woman told police she saw her sister driving in the area of Belaire Drive around 2:20 a.m. in a blue Mercedes with her boyfriend and her one-year-old nephew sitting in the front seat. The woman said she was just worried about her one-year-old nephew not being in a car seat and wanted to inform officers. Officers stayed in the area for a significant amount of time and were unable to locate the blue Mercedes.

* * *

A woman in an apartment on N. Chamberlain Avenue told police her ex-boyfriend had been banging on her door. While police were there, the ex-boyfriend called the woman to see if he could come gather his belongings while police were on scene. He came and collected his belongings and left without incident. Police placed the woman's residence on the Watch List.

* * *

A woman told police she was parked on the side of the street  on Shannon Avenue while working home health. She said that morning, she found damage to the front of her 2012 Ford Escape and believes it happened while there, saying she had not been anywhere else. She said she believes that someone had to have backed into her vehicle.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave. The store manager told police a woman came into the store and stole items, passing all points of sale. Police observed the the store's security camera, which showed the woman come into the store and pick up a backpack and steal several bars of Dove soap and place them into the backpack and walk out of the store.

* * *

A white female was reported standing on the patio of Chicken Salad Chick, 5100 Hixson Pike, yelling at passers-by. Police spoke to and identified the woman, who was upset about her daughter not picking her up, but was sitting on the patio not currently yelling at anyone. The woman was instructed to leave the property, which she did without incident. No warrants were
found for the woman.

* * *

A man told police that his wife was at the TJ Maxx at 2200 Hamilton Place. When she was leaving, she noticed that there were scratches down the driver's side of their 2015 BMW X5 (TN tag). There is no evidence as to who did this or how it happened.

* * *

A woman on Magnolia Street told police that she left her purse in her vehicle that was parked outside of her residence while she ran back inside the house. A few moments later when she returned, her purse was gone. Inside her purse were misc. ID's, misc. CC/DC, checkbook and an insurance check for $5,100. There is no suspect information available.

* * *
.
Police were called to Newton Street on reports of a dog bite. Police spoke with a man and observed what appeared to possibly be dog bites on his left arm. The man told officers that while riding his bike on Newton Street, a gray pit bull broke out of the owner’s fence, proceeding to run after him, jumping and biting his left arm. EMS (Med 14) was on the scene and tended to
his wound. Officers then spoke with the dog owner, who said that the dog may have bitten the man, but he found it very unlikely, He said that his dog’s name is Bruno. EMS (Med 14) then transported the man to the hospital, awaiting care.

* * *

A man on Laguana Drive told police that someone stole a Troy-Bilt lawnmower out of his front yard. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A woman told police she was being evicted from her apartment on Hixson Pike. At the request of apartment management, the woman asked police to standby while she retrieved her belongings from the apartment. The woman retrieved her belongings without incident. Apartment staff then locked the door.

* * *

A woman on Shady Circle told police she had met "this guy" on a dating app and they had been communicating by text and phone. She said he convinced her to borrow money. Police asked what she knew about the man and she said she does not know anything about him. She said she borrowed $20,000 through her bank, Wells Fargo. She said the man somehow accessed her account, presumably through her phone and took the $20,000. She said she has hired a company to track the man down and needs a police report for that company.


