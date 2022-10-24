Man Arrested For Robbing Woman He Knows At Gunpoint At Speedway

Brandon Jay Cook, 36, of 4615 Murray Lake Lane, Apt. A.,, was arrested for an aggravated robbery from late June.At 1:44 a.m. on June 25, an investigator was notified that a robbery from a person occurred at the Speedway at 4355 Hwy. 58. A woman said she was seated in the passenger seat of her vehicle in the lot of the Speedway when a man known to her as Cook, blocked her in a parking space. She said Cook got out of the silver Honda SUV he was driving and walked up to her. She said he displayed a revolver and began demanding money from her. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.She said Cook kicked the passenger side window, entered the vehicle and began taking items from her.During this time, the woman's husband came out of the convenience store to his wife's aid.Cook then pointed the revolver at the husband's head and ordered him prone in the parking lot. Cook then flattened the tires on their vehicle before fleeing the scene.The woman said a pair of $100 Nike shoes and her brown/gold Coach purse, containing her wallet, cell phone and $50 Cash app card, were stolen during the incident. She said she was friends with Cook's current girlfriend, "Jerri," and had previous encounters with him on different occassions.Police produced a TDOC picture of Cook, which the woman immediately identified as the man who robbed her.