Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMBROSETTI, DAVID RYAN
1304 BROW ESTATES DRIVE WALDEN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT
DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL
5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161056
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HUDSON, RHIANNON MARIE
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF OVER 1000
HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD
1803 TAYLOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
4057 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
IVESTER, THOMAS COY
36 PARK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, LUKE
200 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 373433402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LONG, JENNIFER LOIS
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MATA, IDALY MARIE
2410 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING
MORGAN, CHARLES
3434 JUNE STREET KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELECTION LAWS - INTERFERENCE WITH ANOTHER'S RIGHTS
PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
7017 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY
7765 OWL HOLLOW TRL MC DONALD, 373534088
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROP)
REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STRICKLAND, MATTHEW SCOTT
10005 JENO ROAD MILTON, 32583
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
SULLIVAN, TIMOTHY JORDAN
375 LOWER CHESTUEE RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE
1209 OVERLYTRAIL DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, ERIKA MASHAUN
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA
8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)