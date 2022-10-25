 Monday, October 24, 2022 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROSETTI, DAVID RYAN 
1304 BROW ESTATES DRIVE WALDEN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRAZIER, JOHN RANDALL 
5907 RAINBOW SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161056 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HUDSON, RHIANNON MARIE 
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF OVER 1000

HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD 
1803 TAYLOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE 
4057 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST

IVESTER, THOMAS COY 
36 PARK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, LUKE 
200 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 373433402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LONG, JENNIFER LOIS 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MATA, IDALY MARIE 
2410 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING

MORGAN, CHARLES 
3434 JUNE STREET KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELECTION LAWS - INTERFERENCE WITH ANOTHER'S RIGHTS

PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN 
7017 RIVERGATE TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY 
7765 OWL HOLLOW TRL MC DONALD, 373534088 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROP)

REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAYLORS, JEFFERY ALLISON 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STRICKLAND, MATTHEW SCOTT 
10005 JENO ROAD MILTON, 32583 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE 
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

SULLIVAN, TIMOTHY JORDAN 
375 LOWER CHESTUEE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE 
1209 OVERLYTRAIL DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, ERIKA MASHAUN 
2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA 
8410 OAK VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


