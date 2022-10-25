 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Cameron Hill Garden Club Lasted Much Longer Than The Hill Itself

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Mrs. O.H. Parnell and Mrs. Joe Johnson beautify the rockery

    - photo by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

  • Cameron Hill Garden Club parade float

  • List of Cameron Hill Garden Club members for 1932-33

  • Rest of list of Garden Club members from Cameron Hill

  • Meeting of the Cameron Hill Garden Club at the home of Mrs. Ernest Holmes

  • Christmas party at the Holmes residence


The Cameron Hill Garden Club lasted much longer than the famed hill itself. After Urban Renewal knocked down all the homes of the garden club members, the dwindling survivors kept meeting for many years from their displaced quarters.

The club was started around 1920 with Sarah (Mrs. Joe R. Johnson) as the main organizer. She remained a mainstay of the club for many years.

The Cameron Hill Garden Club had numerous meetings - mainly in the homes of members, but sometimes at Boynton Park. They helped keep the park attractive and pushed for better playground equipment. They passed a resolution seeking to preserve the Nottingham house. 

One of the largest projects was the construction of a rockery on the steep slope at a sharp curve near the fire hall. The fire fighters themselves got involved. Walter "Browny" Marks came up with a waterfall feature and others jumped in as well for the fence and other items. Mrs. Johnson and other volunteers worked tirelessly to install plants in between the rocks - some weighing as much as a thousand pounds (the rocks, not the plants).

Mrs. D.P. Montague drove by, checked out what was going on, and quickly returned with 1,000 tiny alyssum plants. Another gave a rare wildflower. 

After the demise of Cameron Hill, remarkably the members did not quit meeting. They had regular get-togethers in their new abodes for many years. The last one was 1980 when only five were still coming. 

Mrs. G.A. Ott, a member who had just turned 101, wrote to her fellow members, "Cameron club, we have no Garden now. We have no Hill. All we have is precious memories, we from time to time unfold memories of happy hours with friends and flowers, beautifying Cameron Hill that has been carted away - a vacancy to fill in the freeway."

 

 

 


October 25, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

October 24, 2022

Police Say Man Robs Man Who He Says Owed Him Money


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBROSETTI, DAVID RYAN 1304 BROW ESTATES DRIVE WALDEN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County STALKING ... (click for more)

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police ... (click for more)

Wayne LaJuan Dews, 21, of 4503 Fagan St., #B, has been arrested for robbing a man he said owed him money.. Police were notified at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 that a man was robbed at 810 E. 10th ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBROSETTI, DAVID RYAN 1304 BROW ESTATES DRIVE WALDEN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County STALKING HARASSMENT DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 941 RUNYON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police on each other constantly. The woman was able to track the phone in question just of couple blocks south. The officer then made his way to where the phone was pinging. Before making it to that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote Yes On Amendment 1

An issue currently facing those of us who live in Tennessee is the opportunity to vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 to preserve Tennessee’s 1947 Right to Work law, which ensures that people cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues against their will. Please Vote Yes on Amendment 1 to add the law to the state constitution. I work for a manufacturing company where the team ... (click for more)

On the Political Positive Side - A New Arising Political Generation

Despite the dispute over who has power to remove or retain in county government, there's so much more to be celebrated among the victors. We cannot overlook, nor deny history was indeed made in Hamilton County, with sister and brother candidates, victoriously becoming first time office holders. Being elected to two major offices in Hamilton County, was indeed, no small feat. ... (click for more)

Sports

Primetime Ranked Showdown Looms As #3 Vols Start Kentucky Prep

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Soccer Wins First Ever SoCon Championship

With a flick of her head, Mackenzie Smith found the back of the goal and helped Chattanooga to its first-ever Southern Conference women’s soccer regular season title. The Mocs and Furman finished 1-1 in regulation Sunday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., securing UTC’s top seed in the SoCon postseason tournament. “So happy for the team and for everyone involved with our program,” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors