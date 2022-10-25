Cleveland Player Wins $200,000 In Tennessee Lottery

As-yet-unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday include a player in Cleveland, who won $200,000 and another in Gray (Washington County), who won $50,000..
Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.
But since the Cleveland player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and the Power Play number drawn was 4, the prize of $50,000 was quadrupled to $200,000.
Both of these winning tickets were sold at a Food City location. The $200,000 winner purchased the ticket at Food City, 2310 McGrady Drive in Cleveland. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Food City, 125 Judge Gresham Road in Gray.