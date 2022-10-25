 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 51.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cleveland Player Wins $200,000 In Tennessee Lottery

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
As-yet-unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday include a player in Cleveland, who won $200,000 and another in Gray (Washington County), who won $50,000..
Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000.
But since the Cleveland player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, and the Power Play number drawn was 4, the prize of $50,000 was quadrupled to $200,000.

Both of these winning tickets were sold at a Food City location. The $200,000 winner purchased the ticket at Food City, 2310 McGrady Drive in Cleveland. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Food City, 125 Judge Gresham Road in Gray.

Police Blotter: Neighbor Leaves Creepy Clown Doll On Woman's Doorstep; Suspect Steals Running Car At Gas Station

School Board Member Arrested On Indecent Exposure Charge; Update Given On 5-Year-Old Warrant

Summerville Woman Gets Negotiated 10-Year Sentence In Case Involving Death Of Her Husband


A woman on Northern Hills Road told police she wanted to turn over a clown doll, which someone left on her doorstep with a letter saying “Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can’t ... (click for more)

A County School Board member has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in an alleged incident from over five years ago. Gary William Kuehn, 63, was charged in connection with an incident ... (click for more)

A Summerville, Ga., woman was convicted for two felony counts of making a false statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete in a case involving the death of her husband. ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Neighbor Leaves Creepy Clown Doll On Woman’s Doorstep; Suspect Steals Running Car At Gas Station

A woman on Northern Hills Road told police she wanted to turn over a clown doll, which someone left on her doorstep with a letter saying “Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can’t do this anymore”. The woman said she felt that the doll at her doorstep was creepy and just wanted the police to take the doll away. Police retrieved the doll without further incident. * ... (click for more)

School Board Member Arrested On Indecent Exposure Charge; Update Given On 5-Year-Old Warrant

A County School Board member has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure in an alleged incident from over five years ago. Gary William Kuehn, 63, was charged in connection with an incident at a doctor's office that the complaint says happened Aug. 18, 2017. On why a five-year-old warrant was just now being served, the Sheriff's Office said, "Hamilton County Sheriff’s ... (click for more)

Vote Yes On Amendment 1

An issue currently facing those of us who live in Tennessee is the opportunity to vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 to preserve Tennessee’s 1947 Right to Work law, which ensures that people cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues against their will. Please Vote Yes on Amendment 1 to add the law to the state constitution. I work for a manufacturing company where the team ... (click for more)

On the Political Positive Side - A New Arising Political Generation

Despite the dispute over who has power to remove or retain in county government, there's so much more to be celebrated among the victors. We cannot overlook, nor deny history was indeed made in Hamilton County, with sister and brother candidates, victoriously becoming first time office holders. Being elected to two major offices in Hamilton County, was indeed, no small feat. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally. And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three ... (click for more)

Primetime Ranked Showdown Looms As #3 Vols Start Kentucky Prep

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big ... (click for more)


