Wildfire Near McMinnville Jumps Ridge; National Guard Helping Fight Blaze

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Warren County, Tn., officials said Tuesday afternoon that a wildfire that began on Monday afternoon  was still not under control and had jumped a ridge.

The Sheriff's Office said the fire was moving in the direction of the Hills Creek community.

Sheriff Jackie Matheny said he was not asking for a voluntary evacuation of Hills Creek residents at this time, but urges these residents to keep watch, and monitor all the social media outlets covering the fire.

Residents of Ishal Road were being asked to evacuate immediately.

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard has provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response in Warren County.

 

Around 9:30 a.m., one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires. The aircraft will make multiple trips into the affected area dropping hundreds of gallons of water from the air. The helicopter will pick up water from nearby water sources and transport it directly to where it is needed.

 

The second Blackhawk helicopter is currently on standby and ready to assist when needed.

 

Bambi Buckets are a specialized bucket system suspended from a helicopter to deliver water for aerial firefighting. Each bucket has a release valve on the bottom which is controlled by the helicopter crew. 

 

The Tennessee National Guard is prepared to support the Warren County’s firefighting effort for as long as they are needed, it was stated.


An Independent candidate for governor was arrested on Monday at the Hamilton County Election Office off Amnicola Highway. Charles Morgan, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting

Governor Candidate Arrested At Election Office In Chattanooga

An Independent candidate for governor was arrested on Monday at the Hamilton County Election Office off Amnicola Highway. Charles Morgan, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and violation of election laws. Election officials said he was screaming about politics and cursing at voters saying they did not have the right to vote. He did not willing submit

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they "did it for economic reasons". They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and

What Took So Long? - And Response

Ever since I read the article about Gary Kuehn arrested on a 2017 incident I've been wondering why just now. Then this morning I'm reading the article about young people getting into politics and think could the Kuehn arrest be tied to the fact that we have a new District Attorney? Food for thought. Sam Lewallen, Jr. Sale Creek * * * I can't help but ponder

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally. And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday's visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three

Primetime Ranked Showdown Looms As #3 Vols Start Kentucky Prep

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big


