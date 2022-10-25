Hotel/Restaurant Planned At Jefferson Heights Off Main Street

A four-story hotel/restaurant is planned on just over an acre at the Jefferson Heights neighborhood off E. Main Street.

A zoning change to allow the project is set to go before the Planning Commission on Nov. 14 with architect Landon Kennedy representing the developer.

The location is at 422 E. 16th St., where there are rows of shotgun houses on each side leading to a dead end. The shotgun houses were all built at the same time in the early 1920s.

Access is off of Washington Street.

A drawing of the project shows the shotgun houses on the north side of E. 16th remaining and being repurposed for adaptive reuse as "restored, renovated, mixed use spaces." That would include 5,040 square feet of space.

Behind them would be 28 remote spaces for the hotel/restaurant.

The shotgun houses on the south side would be taken down to make space for the hotel/restaurant and 61 more parking spots.

The hotel is to include 59,132 square feet of space.

The zoning request is from URA-3 to UCX-4.

The property is currently owned by Maurice Thedford.