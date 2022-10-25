 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 66.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Hotel/Restaurant Planned At Jefferson Heights Off Main Street

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

A four-story hotel/restaurant is planned on just over an acre at the Jefferson Heights neighborhood off E. Main Street.

A zoning change to allow the project is set to go before the Planning Commission on Nov. 14 with architect Landon Kennedy representing the developer.

The location is at 422 E. 16th St., where there are rows of shotgun houses on each side leading to a dead end. The shotgun houses were all built at the same time in the early 1920s.  

Access is off of Washington Street.

A drawing of the project shows the shotgun houses on the north side of E. 16th remaining and being repurposed for adaptive reuse as "restored, renovated, mixed use spaces." That would include 5,040 square feet of space.

Behind them would be 28 remote spaces for the hotel/restaurant.

The shotgun houses on the south side would be taken down to make space for the hotel/restaurant and 61 more parking spots.

The hotel is to include 59,132 square feet of space. 

The zoning request is from URA-3 to UCX-4.

The property is currently owned by Maurice Thedford.

 

 


Erlanger Has $21.4 Million 3rd Quarter Gain Despite Tough Hospital Environment

Cameron Hill Garden Club Lasted Much Longer Than The Hill Itself

4th Arrest Made In Assault, Robbery Of Youtuber After Chase From Westside To A Crash Into A Building Under Construction On Read Avenue


Erlanger Has $21.4 Million 3rd Quarter Gain Despite Tough Hospital Environment

Erlanger Health System reported net income, including provider relief funds, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 totaled $21.4 million compared to a budgeted net income of $20 million. Officials said the gain occurred during a period in which many hospitals across the country are facing losses. The gain includes $11.4 million in one-time federal COVID funds. For the fiscal year, Erlanger ... (click for more)

Cameron Hill Garden Club Lasted Much Longer Than The Hill Itself

The Cameron Hill Garden Club lasted much longer than the famed hill itself. After Urban Renewal knocked down all the homes of the garden club members, the dwindling survivors kept meeting for many years from their displaced quarters. The club was started around 1920 with Sarah (Mrs. Joe R. Johnson) as the main organizer. She remained a mainstay of the club for many years. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

What Took So Long? - And Response

Ever since I read the article about Gary Kuehn arrested on a 2017 incident I've been wondering why just now. Then this morning I'm reading the article about young people getting into politics and think could the Kuehn arrest be tied to the fact that we have a new District Attorney? Food for thought. Sam Lewallen, Jr. Sale Creek * * * I can’t help but ponder ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally. And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three ... (click for more)

Primetime Ranked Showdown Looms As #3 Vols Start Kentucky Prep

The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to Anderson Training Center Monday morning and kicked off the week of practice with a prime-time battle against No. 19/17 Kentucky looming on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It was a team effort for the Volunteers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in their last game against UT Martin. Eighty-six different student-athletes took the field for the Big ... (click for more)


