Police Blotter: Gas Station Owner Says He'll Exchange Woman’s Phone For Crackers She Stole; Disruptive Man In The Bathroom Is Trespassed

The owner of BP at 6960 Lee Hwy. told police a man and woman entered his store and began shopping around. He said he saw the woman take a pack of crackers and conceal it in her pants, under her sweatshirt. He also saw her continuing to shop and place a Popsicle in her pants as well. The man and woman approached the counter with various items to purchase and the owner was able to see the ice cream and crackers poking out from under the woman’s sweatshirt. He asked her to remove the items and pay for them, but she said she didn’t have anything. At this point, the woman laid her phone down on the counter. She went back to the ice cream cooler and threw the ice cream she had concealed in her sweatshirt over the back of the canned drinks. The woman returned to the counter where the owner again told her that he could still see the crackers. In response to this, the woman ran out the front of the store with the crackers still under her sweatshirt. The man soon followed after her, leaving everything they planned to purchase on the counter. Later, the man returned, requesting the woman’s phone be returned to him. The owner said he would give the phone back in exchange for the crackers that the woman had taken. The man began yelling at him and threatening to come across the counter and attack him. The owner told him he was calling police and the man left. The man and woman were not there when police arrived. Police were able to watch the security footage of the two walking around the store. Camera footage showed the woman place the pack of crackers into her pants under her sweatshirt. The owner doesn’t want to press charges at this time.

* * *

A man at Speedway at 6121 Lee Hwy. told police that while inside the store, someone stole his wallet out of his truck. His wallet had miscellaneous identity cards and credit and debit cards inside of it.

* * *

A woman on Gunbarrel Road told police another woman driver was driving erratically while on her cell phone. She said the other driver almost hit her vehicle twice. She initially was headed to Walmart on Gunbarrel, but did follow the driver to their destination. The officer met with the second driver who said she didn’t almost hit the first woman’s vehicle. She said the first woman began following her and taking pictures of her and her vehicle. Both called 911 to report the incident.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga on Elm Street. Police found the vehicle and had it towed by Cain's Wrecker service and removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man at Finley Stadium at 1801 Reggie White Blvd. told police he had leaned his bicycle against the bleachers around midnight and, when he returned at 1 a.m., it was gone. He wanted to report it stolen. He described his bicycle as a red Trek Marlin 5 with white stripes and stickers from Peddlers Bike Shop on the frame. He didn’t have the serial number and said he paid $500 for it. He didn’t want to prosecute, he just wanted his property returned. A BOLO was issued for the bicycle.

* * *

A man at Eastgate Town Center at 5600 Brainerd Road told police someone broke into his Ford Ranger. He said his Taurus compact pistol was taken from the truck. He will provide the serial number later.

* * *

A woman called police and said her phone was stolen from Hamilton Place Mall. She’s not sure when it was stolen, but it was pinging in Dalton. She said the phone was valued at $1,500 and has multiple credit cards linked to the phone.

* * *

Dispatch received a call regarding a security alarm at 6210 Airpark Dr. going off. An officer arrived and found one of the exterior garage bay doors was opened, allowing unrestricted access to the garage of the business. Police ensured that there was no one within the building, and were able to secure the bay door closed. All other exterior doors were locked. The alarm company was unable to make contact with a responsible party for the business, and due to the amount of items and size of the business, it is not immediately apparent if anything was tampered with, damaged, or stolen.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft in progress on Blackford Street. Police arrived and met a man that approximately 1.5 hours prior they had dealt with regarding a disorder at this same address because he was intoxicated. Police noticed that the man was now more intoxicated. Police asked him what was going on and he said everything is okay and that no one is stealing anything. Police spoke with a man at the door who seemed to be agitated with the man. Police told the two men to go to sleep and be more judicious about calling 911.

* * *

A clerk at Mapco Mart at 1933 Hamill Road told police a white male wearing a hat and carrying a blanket entered the store and stole a Red Bull energy drink from the cooler and then left the store without paying. The clerk didn’t want to press charges, but if police were to locate him, he wanted him trespassed from the property. Police were unable to find the man in the immediate area of the store.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was a man yelling and threatening her on W. 38th Street. When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend had been yelling at someone on the street. She said she didn’t want that behavior taking place at her residence and wanted her boyfriend to leave. She said he doesn’t live at the residence and he was refusing to leave. While police were on scene, the boyfriend did eventually gather his belongings and leave. A short time later he returned to the address and was banging on the door. The officer spoke with the woman again who said she now wanted her boyfriend trespassed. While he was still on scene, he not only heard this request from the woman, but the officer also formally communicated this to him. He eventually gathered his belongings and left the area again.

* * *

The manager of Academy Sports at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police he had an incident with a man on the property and wanted to have him trespassed. He said there was a homeless man in the restroom for an extended amount of time being disruptive and, when he approached him, he became extremely rude and disrespectful. Police spoke with the man outside of the business and identified him. He was made aware that he was trespassed from Academy Sports. He voiced understanding and left the property.