Fire Damages Home At Dallas Bay

- photo by Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD

Neighbors in the Dallas Bay area noticed a house with smoke in the garage.  Around 8:45 p.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1841 S. Prairie Circle.

The first engine arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and fire showing on the front of the house. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire and had it under control within 15 minutes.

No one was home when the fire started and no injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any injuries to fire personnel.

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, reported damages were around $25,000. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Erlanger Has $21.4 Million 3rd Quarter Gain Despite Tough Hospital Environment


Oil And Politics

What Took So Long? - And Response

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Primetime Ranked Showdown Looms As #3 Vols Start Kentucky Prep

