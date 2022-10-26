Altercation On Bus Of Central High School Thursday Morning Leads To Temporary Lockdown Of School

Thursday morning Central High School administration received a call that there was a disturbance on one of its incoming buses.

Officials said, "Administrative staff met the bus and retrieved the students involved. Because someone thought a gun may have been present, law enforcement was quickly engaged and the school was placed on lockdown.

"A thorough search and investigation was conducted. No gun was found, an all clear was given, and the lockdown was lifted.

"School activities have resumed on a regular schedule.

"The students involved in the altercation on the bus were disciplined per HCS policies and procedures.

"Safety is our highest priority and we appreciate the quick response by faculty, staff, students and law enforcement."



