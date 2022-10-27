 Thursday, October 27, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Governor Lee Launches School Safety Toolkit For Tennessee Families

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday launched the new School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families, a resource to help parents prepare and engage in their child’s school safety plan.

This follows Executive Order 97, which directed state agencies to equip and engage parents, increase transparency and collaborate with local law enforcement and school districts.

“As we continue our work to protect Tennessee children, the new School Safety Toolkit will provide parents with helpful resources and greater transparency to feel confident their child is safe at school,” said Governor Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to prepare and engage in school safety by utilizing this Toolkit and downloading the SafeTN app.” 

The toolkit, a joint effort of the Tennessee Departments of Education, Safety & Homeland Security and Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, includes quick tips for Tennessee parents, including:

How to Prepare Your Family
Use the SafeTN app to report suspicious or concerning activity at your child’s school.
Familiarize yourself with school leadership and opportunities to be present at school functions.
Keep an eye out for warning signs and learn how to address student concerns, such as bullying.
Know how to access mental health resources in your community.

How to Engage with Your Child’s School
Ask your child’s school about their emergency plans and other helpful questions in this toolkit.
Look for opportunities to partner with and volunteer at your child’s school.
Reach out if you need support – there are countless organizations ready to help and shared in this guide.
Keep these resources handy and share them with other families in your community. 

The Lee administration has taken additional actions to enhance school safety across Tennessee, delivering on commitments made in Executive Order 97: 

Equipping Parents
Engaged more than 11,000 Tennesseans through the SafeTN app, a free resource to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns at a child’s school
Expanded School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons to cover all 95 counties
Made mobile crisis providers available to families across the state that can be reached by dialing ‘988’

Securing Schools
Provided every school district with an updated School Safety Plan Template
Ensured every Tennessee school has completed a physical school security assessment
Supported school districts with school safety training resources
Prioritized frequent, unannounced checks to see that school doors latch and precautions are in place

Partnering with Law Enforcement
Ensured state and local law enforcement have collaborated to provide proven, hands-on active shooter training courses in each Grand Division
Equipped more than 600 School Resource Officers with updated training
Directed Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers to build stronger relationships with local school leadership


October 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

October 27, 2022

Detective Larry Sneed, Who Helped Solve Signal Mountain Murders Case, Dies At 72

October 27, 2022

Governor Lee Launches School Safety Toolkit For Tennessee Families


Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back ... (click for more)

Former Hamilton County Sheriff chief homicide investigator Larry Sneed, who helped solve the Signal Mountain murders case, has died at 72. He began his law enforcement career in 1972, serving ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday launched the new School Safety Toolkit for Tennessee Families, a resource to help parents prepare and engage in their child’s school safety plan. This ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back and forth. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was walking around near the entrance of the hotel. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to be released from jail and he didn't know ... (click for more)

Detective Larry Sneed, Who Helped Solve Signal Mountain Murders Case, Dies At 72

Former Hamilton County Sheriff chief homicide investigator Larry Sneed, who helped solve the Signal Mountain murders case, has died at 72. He began his law enforcement career in 1972, serving as an officer with the Soddy Daisy Police Department. Twice while working with Soddy Daisy, he was shot in the line of duty. In one shooting he suffered minor injuries, but in the second ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mowbray Mountain Is Out Of Voter Exile

Hamilton County Commissioners Geno Shipley and Chip Baker, thank you so much. I am so grateful to y’all for restoring Mowbray Mountain back to the city of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek District 1. The recent redistricting stripped Mowbray Mountain from District 1, and moved us to District 2. I never thought in a million years it would be possible to restore Mowbray Mountain and ... (click for more)

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)

Nation’s First Downtown Disc Golf Course Is Opening In Dalton

The first permanent downtown disc golf course in the nation is opening next week in Dalton, Ga., and the holes are already open for play. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Friday, Nov. 4, t at 3 p.m. at the Old Freight Depot at 305 S. Depot St. and the course will host its first tournament the next morning. Officials said, "You might not know about ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors