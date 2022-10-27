Unemployment Drops Below 5% In Every Tennessee County

Williamson County continued to have the lowest rate in the state at 2.1 percent, which was down 0.2 of a percentage point from August’s rate of 2.3%.Cheatham and Wilson counties each had a rate of 2.3, while the rates for Sevier, Rutherford, Sumner, Knox, and Moore counties all came in at 2.4Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in September at 4.9But, that still marked a 0.7 of a percentage point decrease when compared to its rate for August.Bledsoe County’s rate of 4.8was the second-highest and represented a decrease of 0.5 of a percentage point from the previous month. Lake County had the next highest rate at 4.7, which was 0.6 of a percentage point lower than its August rate.

Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below five percent in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties.

Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

Detective Larry Sneed, Who Helped Solve Signal Mountain Murders Case, Dies At 72

Dalton Businessman Convicted Of Disposing Of Drums Of Hazardous Waste In A Rock Springs Chicken House

Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back ... (click for more)

Former Hamilton County Sheriff chief homicide investigator Larry Sneed, who helped solve the Signal Mountain murders case, has died at 72. He began his law enforcement career in 1972, serving ... (click for more)