Unemployment Drops Below 5% In Every Tennessee County

Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below five percent in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties.
Williamson County continued to have the lowest rate in the state at 2.1 percent, which was down 0.2 of a percentage point from August’s rate of 2.3%.
Cheatham and Wilson counties each had a rate of 2.3 percent, while the rates for Sevier, Rutherford, Sumner, Knox, and Moore counties all came in at 2.4 percent.
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in September at 4.9 percent.
But, that still marked a 0.7 of a percentage point decrease when compared to its rate for August.
Bledsoe County’s rate of 4.8 percent was the second-highest and represented a decrease of 0.5 of a percentage point from the previous month. Lake County had the next highest rate at 4.7 percent, which was 0.6 of a percentage point lower than its August rate.