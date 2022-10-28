Chattanoogan Gets Design Update

Chattanoogan.com is getting a design update effective Saturday.

It will make our online newspaper for Chattanooga much more mobile friendly since the majority of our readers check us out on their cell phones.

For those who read us on a desktop computer or tablet, the design will have much of the current look with a number of site and design improvements.

Both versions will include our current unique ad system and will better display our banner ads for the valued advertisers that allow us to stay in business. Chattanoogan.com has no "pay wall" or required subscription. It is entirely free to all readers. We rely solely on our advertisers to make that possible, and they have always come through since our start in 1999. We are extremely grateful to them and always happy to get new ones.

Our photos, including spectacular ones by Lawson Whitaker, Mike Locke, Mark Herndon and others, will be better displayed. We will have the ability to make an exceptional photo even larger.

A new feature is a daily crossword puzzle that you can work by typing in the answers on your phone or computer.

You will still be able to get full details on the Chattanooga weather at the top of our website.

The update/site maintenance is by Ed Sunder, who has kept us going and constantly made site improvements since from our early days. We are extremely grateful to him as well.

Both Mr. Sunder and publisher John Wilson are graduates of Covenant College on Lookout Mountain.