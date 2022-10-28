Decatur Man, 72, Charged After Chattanooga Nurse Who Drew Blood From Him Says He Cupped Her Breast

A 72-year-old Decatur, Tn., man is facing criminal charges after a nurse at a Chattanooga hospital said he cupped her breast while she was taking a blood draw from him.

Melvin Holmes, of an apartment at 16356 Highway 58, turned himself in at the Silverdale Jail on a charge of sexual battery.

In an incident on Monday, the nurse said she drew the blood, then she began to bandage the place where the blood was drawn.

She said at that time Holmes made a statement to her, which she said she could not remember what he said. She said the statement made her very uncomfortable.

The nurse said as she was finishing bandaging the site, Holmes placed his hand on her stomach. Then he moved it up to her breasts and cupped one breast.

She said she immediately stepped back and said, "We are all done here."

An officer who responded on the complaint said he tried to call Holmes, but got no answer. He then turned himself in on the warrant that was sworn out.