Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall

The clerk at Murphy gas station at 5716 Highway 153 told police she was opening up and found a man asleep on the toilet. The officer woke the man and had him gather his belongings. He left without issue.

A man on E. 23rd Street told police while he was waiting for his girlfriend to get off work he was approached by an older black male. The man said the older man tried to open his car door but the man said he got out of the vehicle and asked him what he was doing. The older man then stepped back and reached in his pocket like he had a firearm, got inside an unknown vehicle and left, traveling west on E. 23rd Street.

A woman on Appling Street called police and said someone entered her unlocked 2005 Chrysler and stole two purses and the contents of them.

While on another call at 216 Market St., a homeless man came up to an officer and gave him a key to a vehicle that was parked in front of Jack’s liquor store. He said he found the key behind the vehicle and didn't want someone to steal the car. The officer ran the registration and found an owner. The officer went to the owner’s residence to try and locate them and the current resident said the owner had moved out a couple months ago and didn’t have a forwarding address. The key was taken to Property.

An unknown person called police to report a homeless man sleeping in the bushes behind Fuji at 2207 Overnite Dr. Police spoke with the man who said he was just hanging around. Police told him he needed to move along after verifying he had no active warrants. He left without issue.

The maintenance man at Midtown Ridge Apartments at 312 McBrien Road told police there was a man lying on the second floor carpet. He didn’t recognize the man and wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man who said he was just charging his phone. His girlfriend came outside and said he was staying with her.

A man working at Woodbridge Foam Fabricating at 1120 Judd Road told police his 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was damaged. He was at work when this damage occurred, and after lunch he went to get in his vehicle and noticed his shattered rear windshield. He doesn't know for sure what happened, but he said the lawn service guys may have accidentally slung a rock with their lawn equipment and busted it. The damage was determined to be accidental and he needed a report for insurance purposes.

Police responded to a disorder at Rib & Loin at 5435 Highway 153. Police spoke with a man who said he just quit his job at Rib & Loin and was leaving the property. Police also spoke with the manager who said the man was causing a verbal disturbance in the restaurant because he had been let go. The manager just wanted the man to leave the property. The man was told by police that the manager wanted him to leave and he left with no further incidents.

Police were called to Tiger Market at 3725 Jenkins Road. A woman had officially been trespassed from the location due to her disorderly conduct and was refusing to leave when staff asked her to. This trespass report was requested by Tiger Market staff.

An officer saw a silver VW Passat without a tag on W. 12th Street. Additionally, the windows were tinted extremely dark and the seats were laid back, which is often what is seen from stolen vehicles. The officer ran the VIN which came back on a tan VW Passat that had not been registered for over a year to a person from Atlanta.

A woman at 4758 Hwy. 58 told police someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked. She said the passenger side quarter panel and rear bumper were damaged. There were scratches, dents, parts of the bumper pulled off and the taillight was cracked.

An employee at Salma’s at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police they allowed two men to try on a necklace and a bracelet. The employee said the two men then ran from the store and exited the mall through the Belk entrance. He chased after the suspects who jumped into a white car and fled. The employee said the suspects were two black males, and he had pictures and video of both. The stolen necklace was a 20ct tricolor gold Miami/Cuban with several diamonds. The bracelet was a matching 10ct tricolor Miami/Cuban with several diamonds. The necklace was worth around $159,000 and the bracelet was worth around $80,000. Mall security said the suspects got into a white KIA Optima with a temp tag, and it appeared to be driven by a third party. Police put out a BOLO for the suspect vehicle. Police contacted a Property Crimes investigator who responded to further the investigation. Police checked the area but were unable to locate any possible suspects.