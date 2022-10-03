Prescribed Fire Utilized On North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area

The North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) staff will utilize prescribed fire as a management tool on Wednesday, at several locations throughout the day. Residents should expect to see and smell smoke.

Prescribed fire has been used as a tool for centuries and differs from wildfire in that precise parameters including air temperature, humidity, ground moisture, windspeed and more must be met before use. Additionally, prescribed fires are overseen by prescribed burn managers and burn patterns are established and containment paths set prior to fires. Prescribed burns reduce dead, brushy areas that when not removed, can lead to more severe wildfires.

Fall and late winter are common times for prescribed fires, and it has been utilized on the WMA and countless public and private lands across the state for decades.

“Prescribed fire is useful in lessening invasive species and promoting native plants and wildlife on the landscape,” said WMA Manager Brian Letner. "This form of management is safe, effective and less costly than other forms.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about prescribed fire should contact the Tennessee Prescribed Fire Council.