$7.2 Million Kitchen And Cafeteria Addition Planned At Dayton City School

Monday, October 3, 2022

The Dayton City Council, sitting as the school board, has voted to build a 9,800 square foot addition to the existing 5,910 square foot cafeteria and kitchen at Dayton City School.
 
Aaron Grohol, associate with Upland Design Group, presented plans to the city council at their Monday night meeting. He said, “We will be reusing most of the existing building and adding new space.
It will have two serving lines for students. Besides the new kitchen and cafeteria, there will be added parking with access to Market Street.”

 

He said there would be an access drive around the building for a loading dock and dumpster area that will be screened by walls and greenery to where the public would not be able to see it.
 
Mr. Grohol said the dumpsters would be level with the loading dock and would be in a recessed area. Board members questioned if the employees would be able to just dump the garbage into the dumpsters. He said, “All they have to do is lift the lid and dump it in.”
 
Mayor Hurley Marsh said that right now they were having to handle the garbage twice before getting it into the dumpsters.
 
Mr. Grohol said the estimated cost of the project will be around $7.2 million with $300,000 built in for unseen contingencies.
 
Board member Bobby Doss asked what it would cost to tear down the entire cafeteria and build a new one.
 
“At least a couple million more than what this will cost,” said Mr. Grohol. Board member Caleb Yawn asked what the cost increase of this project with today’s economy was.
 
“You’re looking around a 30 percent increase over the past year in price,” said Mr. Grohol.
 
Mr. Yawn made the motion to start the process of building the new facilities with a second by Vice-Chairman Steve Randolph.
 
Mr. Grohol said the project could be completed by February 2024.

 

Dayton City School is K-8.


Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman's Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

Oct. 11 Is The Registration Deadline To Vote For The Nov. 8 Election


