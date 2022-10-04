Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADLER, DYLAN
15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
BARROW, ERIC PRESTON
412 MEADOWLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COUCH, HEATHER ANN
820 OAK TREE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37351
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATSOOA COUNTY
DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS
523 EAST 64TH AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
ELDER, THOMAS BRADLEY
8814 FOREST PONG DR HARRISON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY
137 EAST LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
HACKER, DEL RYAN
194 KELLY STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HARRIS, NATHANIEL DEWAYNE
1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 374046113
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PROBATION VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JARRETT, MICHAEL LEIGHTON
2420 CORRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, KODI DELON
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE
4719 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KISER, HARLON WAYNE
198 CLAYBAKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE
4926 JEFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
LONG II, REGINALD LAMONT
7702 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE
306 BIG SPRINGS RD BELL BUCKLE, 370204703
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN
131 VERO BEACH ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDANIEL, MICHAEL C
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
ORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO
7102 TINAGER EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PALMER, SIBYL
135 HENDRIX BOULEVARD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
PARKS, AIDAN COOPER
3820 JARRON COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PEREZ ROBLERO, JOSUE
1827 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
ROBERSON, JUANITA
501 BROOKWOOD DRIVE DUBLIN, 31027
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROJAS, AMBER LEE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1001 CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SLATER, CHLYAMESHA NIEYAE
1102 GOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN
4923 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOWNSEND, JAMAAL SABAR
510 SHANNON AVE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO
301 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114434
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VISHER, ANTHONY DIJUAN
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILBANKS, WALTER EUGENE
310 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, ANTHONY DALE
820 OAK TREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE