 Monday, October 3, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADLER, DYLAN 
15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

BARROW, ERIC PRESTON 
412 MEADOWLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COUCH, HEATHER ANN 
820 OAK TREE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATSOOA COUNTY

DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS 
523 EAST 64TH AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

ELDER, THOMAS BRADLEY 
8814 FOREST PONG DR HARRISON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000

GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY 
137 EAST LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

HACKER, DEL RYAN 
194 KELLY STREET WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HARRIS, NATHANIEL DEWAYNE 
1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 374046113 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PROBATION VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JARRETT, MICHAEL LEIGHTON 
2420 CORRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY 
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, KODI DELON 
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE 
4719 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KISER, HARLON WAYNE 
198 CLAYBAKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO 
113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE 
4926 JEFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT

LONG II, REGINALD LAMONT 
7702 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE 
306 BIG SPRINGS RD BELL BUCKLE, 370204703 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN 
131 VERO BEACH ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCDANIEL, MICHAEL C 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

ORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO 
7102 TINAGER EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PALMER, SIBYL 
135 HENDRIX BOULEVARD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

PARKS, AIDAN COOPER 
3820 JARRON COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PEREZ ROBLERO, JOSUE 
1827 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

ROBERSON, JUANITA 
501 BROOKWOOD DRIVE DUBLIN, 31027 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROJAS, AMBER LEE 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1001 CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLATER, CHLYAMESHA NIEYAE 
1102 GOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN 
4923 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TOWNSEND, JAMAAL SABAR 
510 SHANNON AVE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO 
301 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114434 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VISHER, ANTHONY DIJUAN 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILBANKS, WALTER EUGENE 
310 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, ANTHONY DALE 
820 OAK TREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON 
4607 HIXSON PIKE APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE


October 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 3, 2022

Immigrant Junk Dealer Whose Family Used Their Fortune For Good Causes Settled On Cameron Hill

October 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Clerk Finds Man Asleep On Toilet; Thieves Take Necklace And Bracelet Valued At $239,000 From Mall


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADLER, DYLAN 15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE ... (click for more)

An immigrant junk dealer whose sons turned the business into a fortune settled on Cameron Hill. The sons used the millions they made from the scrap and steel businesses for a variety of good ... (click for more)

The clerk at Murphy gas station at 5716 Highway 153 told police she was opening up and found a man asleep on the toilet. The officer woke the man and had him gather his belongings. He left without ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADLER, DYLAN 15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE BARROW, ERIC PRESTON 412 MEADOWLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DOMESTIC ASSAULT COUCH, HEATHER ANN 820 OAK TREE DRIVE ... (click for more)

Immigrant Junk Dealer Whose Family Used Their Fortune For Good Causes Settled On Cameron Hill

An immigrant junk dealer whose sons turned the business into a fortune settled on Cameron Hill. The sons used the millions they made from the scrap and steel businesses for a variety of good causes. Robert Hyman Siskin had arrived at Ellis Island in 1888 after a long and arduous journey. He had been born in Russia and as a youth was facing conscription into the Czar's army. To ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are Not Latinx

Hispanic Heritage month was established to honor the rich history, traditions, values and language of the Hispanic culture. While the ways in which we contribute to this great country change, our traditions, values and language do not. That is why over 90 percent of Latinos do not identify with the term Latinx. In fact, the term is offensive and an assault on Hispanic and Latino ... (click for more)

Many Colorful Flags

Since the first UN conference on climate change in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, each of their annual global warming brouhahas have been held in major cities of the world, that is except the capitals of three of the world’s biggest polluters-Beijing, New Delhi and Moscow. The next one is in November in Egypt. That should be a clue as to how many sacrifices and reductions the so-called ... (click for more)

Sports

Alternative Baseball Set For AT&T Field On Nov. 5

Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field. Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon. Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part. These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major & ... (click for more)

Michael McGhee Named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps. For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season. He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors