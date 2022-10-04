Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADLER, DYLAN

15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



BARROW, ERIC PRESTON

412 MEADOWLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COUCH, HEATHER ANN

820 OAK TREE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37351

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE CATSOOA COUNTY



DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS

523 EAST 64TH AVE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT



ELDER, THOMAS BRADLEY

8814 FOREST PONG DR HARRISON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1,000



GASAWAY, JOSHUA CORY

137 EAST LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI



HACKER, DEL RYAN

194 KELLY STREET WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



HARRIS, NATHANIEL DEWAYNE

1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 374046113

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PROBATION VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JARRETT, MICHAEL LEIGHTON

2420 CORRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY

201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, KODI DELON

6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE

4719 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KISER, HARLON WAYNE

198 CLAYBAKER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO

113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE

4926 JEFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT



LONG II, REGINALD LAMONT

7702 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MASSENGALE, GRANDALL DALE

306 BIG SPRINGS RD BELL BUCKLE, 370204703

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN131 VERO BEACH ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCDANIEL, MICHAEL C727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIORELLANA, CARLOS HUMBERTO7102 TINAGER EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPALMER, SIBYL135 HENDRIX BOULEVARD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPARKS, AIDAN COOPER3820 JARRON COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPEREZ ROBLERO, JOSUE1827 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTROBERSON, JUANITA501 BROOKWOOD DRIVE DUBLIN, 31027Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROJAS, AMBER LEE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1001 CHATTANOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSLATER, CHLYAMESHA NIEYAE1102 GOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTTAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN4923 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETOWNSEND, JAMAAL SABAR510 SHANNON AVE, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI FRANSICO301 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114434Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVISHER, ANTHONY DIJUAN404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWILBANKS, WALTER EUGENE310 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, ANTHONY DALE820 OAK TREE DR CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE