 Tuesday, October 4, 2022 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Attorney General's Office Leads 20 State Coalition In Filing Comment On Proposed HHS Regulation

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is leading a coalition of 20 states in filing a Public Comment in response to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed regulation related to Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Tennessee and the coalition states have a strong interest in the interpretation and enforcement of Section 1557 due to its broad implications and effects on healthcare in Tennessee, said officials.

In his comments to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, General Skrmetti notes that the Department’s proposed redefinition of “sex” to include “gender identity” would deviate from the language of the statute, promote sex-based discrimination, threaten constitutional rights, and create unnecessary obstacles for healthcare providers.

“This regulation seeks to rewrite the law without going through the legislative process.  That’s not how our system works,” said General Skrmetti.  “This sort of unilateral action deprives the people of a voice in the process and undermines the legitimacy of federal law.”

The Public Comment points out several issues of concern.

The proposed regulation ignores the text of the relevant statute and relies on judicial precedent that does not support the proposed changes in law.

The proposed regulation fails to address the context of Title IX’s use of the terms “sex” and “sex discrimination.” 

The proposed regulation fails to consider the significant effects it will have on regulated parties.

The proposed regulation relies on an interpretation of Title IX that has been enjoined by a federal court.

he Department’s proposed regulations follow an Executive Order issued by President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021, which directed the head of each agency to propose new regulations to redefine  “sex” to include “gender identity,” a meaning never contemplated by Congress when the law was passed.

The Department followed suit with this proposed regulation that adopts a historically broad definition of “sex” and rescinds a previous regulation that adhered to the statutory text. Tennessee has led multiple state coalitions in submitting public comments, sending letters, and filing lawsuits to push back on the Administration’s unlawful distortion of statutory law.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee stopped the Department of Education from enforcing similar guidance on July 17, following a lawsuit filed by Tennessee and 19 other states.

Tennessee is joined on the Public Comment by the attorneys general of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. 

To read the Comment, click here


October 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

October 4, 2022

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

October 4, 2022

Fire Extinguished At All Saints Academy On Lindsay Street Tuesday Morning


McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in ... (click for more)

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters prevented flames from spreading through a vacant building downtown Tuesday morning. Hamilton County 911 received reports of smoke coming from the All Saints Academy ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window ... (click for more)

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of the East Terrace since it was nearby and headed generally in the same direction. McQuade may have seen more of the insides of the many interesting Cameron Hill homes since he was always ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy-Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy-Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!” Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)

Halloween Candy

The night sky was black, the moon was pale When through the woods came a banshees wail If asleep, I wish to awake from this dream So I can escape this unearthly scream Then from across the mountainside Death on a pale horse begins his ride It is no joke, it's not a game Especially if the owls have called your name I've heard stories, I've read the folklore Soon ... (click for more)

Sports

Alternative Baseball Set For AT&T Field On Nov. 5

Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field. Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon. Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part. These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major & ... (click for more)

Michael McGhee Named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps. For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season. He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors