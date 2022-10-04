 Tuesday, October 4, 2022 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fire Extinguished At All Saints Academy On Lindsay Street Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, October 4, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

Chattanooga firefighters prevented flames from spreading through a vacant building downtown Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County 911 received reports of smoke coming from the All Saints Academy on Lindsay Street just after 8:30 a.m.

Responding Green Shift companies found heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the boarded-up structure and made a quick stop on the fire, officials said.

The cause is now under investigation. There were no injuries and no one was found inside.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Engine 12, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were on the scene.


October 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

October 4, 2022

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

October 4, 2022

Fire Extinguished At All Saints Academy On Lindsay Street Tuesday Morning


McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in ... (click for more)

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters prevented flames from spreading through a vacant building downtown Tuesday morning. Hamilton County 911 received reports of smoke coming from the All Saints Academy ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window ... (click for more)

Harry McQuade Lived At East Terrace; Plumber Saw Insides Of Many Cameron Hill Homes

Henry A. "Harry" McQuade, plumber, gas fitter and dealer in plumber and gas fitter supplies, lived on Magazine Street at the north end of Cameron Hill. Magazine Street was later made a part of the East Terrace since it was nearby and headed generally in the same direction. McQuade may have seen more of the insides of the many interesting Cameron Hill homes since he was always ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy-Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy-Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!” Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)

Halloween Candy

The night sky was black, the moon was pale When through the woods came a banshees wail If asleep, I wish to awake from this dream So I can escape this unearthly scream Then from across the mountainside Death on a pale horse begins his ride It is no joke, it's not a game Especially if the owls have called your name I've heard stories, I've read the folklore Soon ... (click for more)

Sports

Alternative Baseball Set For AT&T Field On Nov. 5

Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field. Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon. Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part. These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major & ... (click for more)

Michael McGhee Named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps. For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season. He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors