Fire Extinguished At All Saints Academy On Lindsay Street Tuesday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters prevented flames from spreading through a vacant building downtown Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County 911 received reports of smoke coming from the All Saints Academy on Lindsay Street just after 8:30 a.m.

Responding Green Shift companies found heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the boarded-up structure and made a quick stop on the fire, officials said.

The cause is now under investigation. There were no injuries and no one was found inside.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 4, Engine 12, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were on the scene.