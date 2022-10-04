 Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Weather

Red Bank Getting Its 1st Electric Vehicle

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The city of Red Bank will be getting its first electric vehicle after the commissioners approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro 4WD super crew pickup truck. It will be bought through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing program. The cost of the truck is $47,769 and it will be used by the public works department.

 

New resin flooring with an industrial strength coating will be replacing the old flooring in the community center at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

The price $17,185 was approved by the commissioners and was a budgeted item.

 

The vote was unanimous to accept a $50,000 grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the police department to use for distracted driving reduction enforcement. Police Chief Dan Seymour said the city applies for and receives this 100 percent grant every year and it will need no matching funds. This year the grant will pay for employee overtime, training and the purchase of equipment used for the   enforcement.

 

The week of Oct. 9-15 was proclaimed as Fire Prevention Week in Red Bank. Fire Chief Brent Sylar said that smoke detectors can detect a fire well before a person is aware of it. Sometime a person will have as little as two minutes to escape. He said to heed the advice in the saying “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.” And he urged everyone to practice an escape. He said that smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

 

A new board in Red Bank is being formed, The Urban Transportation Citizen’s Advisory Board. At the meeting Tuesday night, 10 members were appointed. They are Chanel Hippix, Marc Holcomb, Nigel Luther, Mayor Hollie Berry, Greg Tate, the city’s public works director, Karissa Peyer, Keira Bailey, Jamie Nelson, Laurie Dworak, and Erin Kelly.

 

The new White Oak Connector Trail has opened and to celebrate, the city is organizing events throughout the month. On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. a volunteer trail clean up will be held. A bird watching hike will be Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and an early hike and ribbon cutting will be on Oct. 15 starting at 8:30 a.m.

 

The Red Bank United Methodist Church will have its next community food pantry on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. The food pantry is open on the first and third Thursday of  each month.

 

 


Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE 5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH ASHLEY, JAMES QUINTAY 4716 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374162219 Age at Arrest: 25 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy-Daisy Needs A Real Emergency Room - And Response (2)

I am a longtime resident of north Hamilton County, living in what is now Soddy-Daisy. A few years ago, I cut my leg using a chainsaw. My wife drove me to an emergency room in Red Bank. After waiting for what seemed like a long time, I was told I would need to go to their downtown location to be sewn up. They told me, “There’s nobody here who can sew you up!” Frustrated, my wife ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: As Others See Us

The picture shows a young blonde girl, her arm around her dad’s neck, as “she watches a man wearing a dog mask and (draped) in a flag that indicates he likes to pretend to be a dog at the Chattanooga Pride parade in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Oct. 2.” No, I wasn’t there but The Epoch Times was, and on Tuesday there appeared on its website a story with the headline: ‘Corporate-Sponsored ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Ford, Person Tapped As TSWA Football Players Of The Week

Chattanooga’s Ailym Ford and Jay Person were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association for their efforts in contests from September 26-October 2. Ford rushed 28 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Mocs’ 24-16 victory at East Tennessee State. The Florence, S.C., native carried 18 times ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Bayou Weirdness Ahead For The Vols

The kickoff for Tennessee’s football game at LSU on Saturday is all wrong by bayou standard time. The Tigers typically prowl their stadium and stalk their opponents by moonlight. The atmosphere, no matter how hostile it will be for a 11 a.m. (central time) start, won’t match the decibel level of a night game, when the setting typically is fueled by a full day of . . . er, well ... (click for more)


