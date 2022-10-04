Red Bank Getting Its 1st Electric Vehicle

The city of Red Bank will be getting its first electric vehicle after the commissioners approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro 4WD super crew pickup truck. It will be bought through Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing program. The cost of the truck is $47,769 and it will be used by the public works department.



New resin flooring with an industrial strength coating will be replacing the old flooring in the community center at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive. The price $17,185 was approved by the commissioners and was a budgeted item.

The vote was unanimous to accept a $50,000 grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the police department to use for distracted driving reduction enforcement. Police Chief Dan Seymour said the city applies for and receives this 100 percent grant every year and it will need no matching funds. This year the grant will pay for employee overtime, training and the purchase of equipment used for the enforcement.

The week of Oct. 9-15 was proclaimed as Fire Prevention Week in Red Bank. Fire Chief Brent Sylar said that smoke detectors can detect a fire well before a person is aware of it. Sometime a person will have as little as two minutes to escape. He said to heed the advice in the saying “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.” And he urged everyone to practice an escape. He said that smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

A new board in Red Bank is being formed, The Urban Transportation Citizen’s Advisory Board. At the meeting Tuesday night, 10 members were appointed. They are Chanel Hippix, Marc Holcomb, Nigel Luther, Mayor Hollie Berry, Greg Tate, the city’s public works director, Karissa Peyer, Keira Bailey, Jamie Nelson, Laurie Dworak, and Erin Kelly.

The new White Oak Connector Trail has opened and to celebrate, the city is organizing events throughout the month. On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. a volunteer trail clean up will be held. A bird watching hike will be Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and an early hike and ribbon cutting will be on Oct. 15 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Red Bank United Methodist Church will have its next community food pantry on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. The food pantry is open on the first and third Thursday of each month.