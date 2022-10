An apartment complex in East Brainerd that sold for $3.8 million in 2010 has sold for $31.8 million.

Meridian at Hamilton Place was built in 1977.

It is located at 7301 East Brainerd Road at the corner of Gunbarrel Road.

The sale was to Meridian Tic 1 Property Llc, Meridian Tic 2 Property Llc, Meridian Tic 3 Property Llc, Meridian Tic 4 Property Llc from Tw Meridian Owner Llc.