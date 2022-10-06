 Thursday, October 6, 2022 Weather

Beer Board Members Delay Decision On New Bikini Bar

Thursday, October 6, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Worldwide Ministries, LLC doing business as “The Pony,” applied for a beer license at 115 Honest St., the former location of Babe’s Sports Bar and Grill. That bar, which had adult entertainment,  is no longer in business. The application  for The Pony stated that entertainment would be “dancing.”

 

Mike Dickerson, who is director of operations in Tennessee for Worldwide Ministries, and attorney Brent James represented out of town owners Charles G.

Westlund, Harry V. Mohney and Kenneth J. Kummerow applying for a beer permit. The building has passed building, fire and health inspections, but the owners do not plan to open until November once it is remodeled.

 

Attorney James said that all three owners had passed TBI background checks, which is required when opening a new bar. However, Beer Board Member Dan Mayfield had researched the owners on the Internet and said a simple Google search had found that “there were quite a few rap sheets for them.” There are currently, 71 locations of this bar across the country. “I’m concerned about human trafficking,” he said, and am afraid that it will transition into a “bikini bar.”

 

After being asked, attorney James said, “This location does have plans to become a bikini bar.”  They are familiar with the requirements in the city’s beer code, and he said the location had been a bikini bar prior to Babe’s closing. Board Member Cynthia Coleman asked if there would be any more surprises. It was not on the application.

 

A bikini bar doesn’t violate a city code no matter how we view it, said Board Member Vince Butler. But to clarify the designation, he made a motion to postpone any decision until the board has answers to two questions. The first is what the definition of a bikini bar is. The second is that, although the zoning no longer allows it, the same type of business may be “grandfathered in” if it has been less than 100 days since the previous business closed. If it has been longer, the location loses the ability to be grandfathered. On Thursday that information was unknown.

 

During the time when public comments are allowed, the owner of Silhouettes Bikini Bar and Grill, another adult establishment in Chattanooga, spoke. He said he has operated for 11 years without any violations because he operates within the law and treats the ladies with respect. But he said he has "seen the negative side of the business" and that “we don’t need this group coming to Chattanooga. I know their tactics, he added. “Do your research,” he told the board.

 

Applications for beer permits that were approved by the beer board on Thursday include Element Hotel, a new 131-room Marriott hotel at 2312 Center St. Alcohol and beer will be sold in two areas inside the hotel - the lobby which includes a bar and lounge with the capacity of 52 and from the front desk where retail sales will be made for packaged beer that customers can take to their rooms, but not outside the building.

 

Lipman Brothers, LLC, a distributor of wine and spirits as well as beer, will be moving into an old building that is being repurposed at 5715 Uptain Road. The company’s headquarters is in Nashville. A distributor’s beer license was approved for the business that is strictly wholesale.

 

O’Dell’s on the Go, 3031 Cummings Highway, added a consumer beer permit to go along with the carry-out permit it already has. The owner had been seeing customers at the tables in the small dining area drinking a beer with their pizza. The beer had been sold as carry-out. He applied for the consumer permit, he said, to be legal once he realized people were doing that.

 


Dewees Brothers Were On Cameron Hill Before Building Side-By-Side Homes At Riverview

Short-Handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board Has To Cancel Meeting Dealing With Possible Higher Taxi Charges

Rhea County Man, 81, Found Deceased On Boat Adrift On Watts Bar


Dewees Brothers Were On Cameron Hill Before Building Side-By-Side Homes At Riverview

The brothers Sam T. and Warren A. Dewees were longtime Chattanooga grocers as well as Cameron Hill residents. They first got a taste of life high on the prominent downtown hill. Then they settled in a big house at 309 West Sixth St. that was home to a host of Deweeses. They were sons of Thomas and Wilhelmina Pennypacker Dewees. The father was a native of Pennsylvania and the ... (click for more)

Short-Handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board Has To Cancel Meeting Dealing With Possible Higher Taxi Charges

The short-handed Passenger Vehicles for Hire Board on Thursday had to cancel its meeting when it could not get a quorum on a day with a number of taxi operators wanting to discuss the ability to charge riders more. The seven-member board currently just has four members appointed, and it takes all four for a quorum. Four appointees are by the mayor and three by the City Council ... (click for more)

Graffiti In Chattanooga - And Solution(s)

When I travel up and down Hixson Pike, my car alerts me to the traffic cameras that monitor vehicles for speeding. Sure enough, if I speed through these zones, I get a ticket in the mail a few weeks later. The radar is incredibly accurate at detecting speeders. The cameras are a technological marvel with their ability to zoom in on a moving car and read the license plate. When ... (click for more)

Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State's McKenna Hayes Is National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match. Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42 ... (click for more)


