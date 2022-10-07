Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Take Woman’s Dog During Argument; Homeless Man Finds The 2 TVs In His Tent Have Been Broken

Police responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on E. 44th St. The woman said she and the man got into an argument about him leaving and threatening to take her dog. She said there was no physical altercation and that it was only verbal. The man said he and the woman were in an argument about how a friend used their shower and she didn’t like that. He told the woman he was going to leave and take the dog with him. There were no signs of a physical altercation that took place. The man said he was going to leave and went to a friend’s house. The woman said she had a doctor’s appointment later and would stay with a friend around the corner until her appointment.

* * *

Police responded to W. 34th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police found the vehicle in question, parked on a concrete slab about 20 feet out of the roadway. Police ran the VIN and found that the vehicle registration expired in June, 2015, but the vehicle was not listed as stolen. The vehicle was parked on private property and was well out of the roadway and not a traffic hazard.

* * *



While on patrol on 10th Avenue, an officer saw a man sitting in a chair on a piece of property that had been marked as private property. This piece of property is beginning to have issues with homeless people trespassing and setting up their camp on the land. There are two signs on the property, on the 10th Avenue side and the E. 45th Street side, that clearly state "Private Property- No Trespassing". The officer spoke with the man and identified him. He said he didn’t own the property and had followed another homeless person onto the land earlier. The officer verified that the man could read and he seemed confused that there were two very obvious signs that say the property is private property and that there is no trespassing. The officer made the man gather his items and verbally trespassed him from the property. The man said he understands that if he comes back on the property he will go to jail.

* * *

Police saw two people dumpster diving behind Waffle House at 5466 153 Hwy. They were trespassed from the property in accordance with the wishes of the property manager.

* * *

A woman on Peeples Street told police her ex-boyfriend had come over to her tent and she wanted him to leave. He woke her up when he got in the tent, and she told him to leave. She said they argued about who the tent belonged to, and she eventually left and came to King Street where someone called police for her. Police asked the woman if she wanted to ride back over to Peeples Street so that police could talk to her ex-boyfriend, but she refused. She said her brother was on his way and she just wanted to go with him.

* * *

Police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings at 120 Market St. on a disorder call. When the officer arrived, four vehicles were leaving the parking lot and in the back corner were two black males with no shirts on. One was climbing over the wall and fence and ran towards Market Street while the other stayed. The man who stayed said an altercation occurred between people he didn't know and he attempted to break it up. The man was also highly intoxicated and went to the front of the restaurant to wait for his ride. No other person on scene wished to speak to police and the man left without further police action.

* * *



A man told police his bike had been stolen out of the garage inside Douglas Heights on Douglas Street. He did not have any suspect information.

* * *

Police received a report of someone taking pictures of Calvary Chapel at 3415 Broad St. When police arrived, the lot was vacant. Police researched the caller to discover the complainant was in Massachusetts and the call was likely false. The complainant would not speak to police after he learned his legal name was known by officers.

* * *

A person called police and said a woman driving a black Infiniti SUV waved a gun at her during a road rage incident on Bonny Oaks Drive. The caller requested police check the area for the suspect’s vehicle. Police searched the area but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

* * *



A man said he was standing outside of Dollar Tree at 480 Greenway View Dr. with his bike when a black male approached him asking if he could go in the store and buy him some chips. The man left his bike outside and, when he returned, the bike was gone. The man said he had just painted the bike that morning and it was a Huffy 18-speed bike. The man had not seen the other man before but believes he lives in a homeless camp in the area.

* * *



A woman told police that after being in the Hixson area, she returned home and later noticed the driver side rear quarter panel of her vehicle was broken. She didn’t know when, where, or exactly how the damage occurred.

* * *



A man on Peeples Street told police someone broke two of his TVs that were in his tent. He said when he left that morning around 8 a.m. the TVs were fine, and when he arrived back to his tent around 10:30 p.m. they were broken. The man said he had no idea who may have done it.