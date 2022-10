Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, STEVEN KANE

1206 MOUNTAIN BROW RD E FORT PAYNE, 35967

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ANDERSON, STACIE ESSEX

111 GRIFFITH ST. SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BAKER, LANDON D

7273 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BALL, BRITTANY TAYLOR

7348 MOUSE CREEK RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BALL, CURTIS EDWIN

8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TOP)



BRIGHAM, STEPHEN FRANCIS

9887 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCKNER, JACOB MARK

2602 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CATLETT, HEATHER RENEE

1955 JORDAN AVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAWFORD, SARA KEIRA

1809 PREGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 33741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TENNCARE FRAUD

THEFT OF SERVICES



DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY

605 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED



DAVIS, DONAVAN ANTHONY

200 NORRIS WAY NE CLEVELAND, 373235982

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEELLIS, JOSHUWA BRYAN401A EAST16TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAELLISON, ANGELA DENISE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FERGUSON, STEVEN JOHN9211 LAWFORD WAY #103 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR2570 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDHAILE, STEPHEN W9834 WEST RIDGE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTJACKSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE734 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJEFFERSON, MIRACLE MARIE57 TULIP LN ROSSVILLE, 307416705Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONJONES, TIHISHA DIWANA9834 W. RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTLOVELADY, ALEXIS LEIGH ANN2805 SUCK CREEK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARMAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCBEE, HARRISON WILHELM300 PEMBERERTIN AVE EVANSVILLE, 47710Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCLAUGHLIN, SUSAN MARIE117 MINETTA DR CROSSVILLE, 38558Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO265 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101312Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS COCAINE RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS FIREARM W/PRIOR FELONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF COCAINE RESALE)ONEAL, PATRICK RYAN1082 WINNWOOD DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARDPEREZ, JUAN MANUEL7174 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPLUNKETT, CHANDLER N1326 GADD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGRAY, ERICA DANIELLE2424 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRENSHAW, GARY ALLEN6736 ARDIS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGSCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SHIELDS, JOHN LEE1335 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLAUGHTER, TERRY TYRONE5302 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102027Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSMITH, STEVEN KENNETH5444 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGG ASSAULT)SOHN, MARTIN1018 ROBINS CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETURNER, JALEN CHRISTOPHER20 MASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT