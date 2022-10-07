 Friday, October 7, 2022 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Electrical Fire Causes Minor Damages At Middle Valley Dollar General Store Friday Morning

Friday, October 7, 2022

Firefighters with Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a quick fire attack Friday morning at the Dollar General store in the Middle Valley area.

A 911 call was made reporting a commercial fire at the Dollar General store at 6923 Middle Valley Road. Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke in the building.

Firefighters conducted a quick search and found the fire in an anti-condensation pan for a refrigeration unit. They immediately extinguished the fire and removed the refrigeration part.

No injuries reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the fire responders.

Dallas Bay fire officials reported minor damages to the building and the cause of the fire is ruled electrical.

Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department stand by in their district for any additional emergency calls.


October 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Take Woman’s Dog During Argument; Homeless Man Finds The 2 TVs In His Tent Have Been Broken

October 7, 2022

Electrical Fire Causes Minor Damages At Middle Valley Dollar General Store Friday Morning

October 7, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on E. 44th St. The woman said she and the man got into an argument about him leaving and threatening to take her dog. She said there was ... (click for more)

Firefighters with Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a quick fire attack Friday morning at the Dollar General store in the Middle Valley area. A 911 call was made reporting a commercial ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Take Woman’s Dog During Argument; Homeless Man Finds The 2 TVs In His Tent Have Been Broken

Police responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on E. 44th St. The woman said she and the man got into an argument about him leaving and threatening to take her dog. She said there was no physical altercation and that it was only verbal. The man said he and the woman were in an argument about how a friend used their shower and she didn’t like that. He told the woman he ... (click for more)

Electrical Fire Causes Minor Damages At Middle Valley Dollar General Store Friday Morning

Firefighters with Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a quick fire attack Friday morning at the Dollar General store in the Middle Valley area. A 911 call was made reporting a commercial fire at the Dollar General store at 6923 Middle Valley Road. Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke in the building. Firefighters conducted a quick ... (click for more)

Opinion

Graffiti In Chattanooga - And Solution(s)

When I travel up and down Hixson Pike, my car alerts me to the traffic cameras that monitor vehicles for speeding. Sure enough, if I speed through these zones, I get a ticket in the mail a few weeks later. The radar is incredibly accurate at detecting speeders. The cameras are a technological marvel with their ability to zoom in on a moving car and read the license plate. When ... (click for more)

Disturbing News About Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association is greatly concerned about the rapid pace of development that is currently encircling our community. While we realize that the pace of growth in the city is rapidly occurring, we were startled to see an editorial in the Times Free Press that implied that plans the city of Chattanooga have for building the Central Avenue Extension through ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State's McKenna Hayes Is National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match. Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors