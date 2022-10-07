Electrical Fire Causes Minor Damages At Middle Valley Dollar General Store Friday Morning

Firefighters with Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a quick fire attack Friday morning at the Dollar General store in the Middle Valley area.

A 911 call was made reporting a commercial fire at the Dollar General store at 6923 Middle Valley Road. Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke in the building.

Firefighters conducted a quick search and found the fire in an anti-condensation pan for a refrigeration unit. They immediately extinguished the fire and removed the refrigeration part.

No injuries reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the fire responders.

Dallas Bay fire officials reported minor damages to the building and the cause of the fire is ruled electrical.

Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response for Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department stand by in their district for any additional emergency calls.