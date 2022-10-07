City Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg Is One Of 3 Finalists For UTC Post

City Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg is one of three finalists for UTC Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration.

Mr. Goldberg is the first of the finalists announced, and he will be on campus on Monday for an all-day interview session.

The names of the other two finalists have not yet been announced.

Richard Brown was the longtime Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. When he took a different position on campus, Tyler Forrest was named to the post. He left in July to become president of Tennessee Wesleyan University. He was paid around $260,000 at UTC.

Mr. Goldberg said he had not sought the position, but agreed to become a candidate after he was nominated for the post.

He said he recently informed Mayor Tim Kelly of the opportunity.

Mr. Goldberg said, "This is really a great opportunity that I can't pass up. I was the first in my family to to complete college with my undergrad and graduate at UTC. I have been an adjunct professor there for 10 years in the accounting department."

Mr. Goldberg was chief operating officer at the city in a prior administration, then he was an official of LYNC Logistices before taking a post as chief financial officer for the Hamilton County Schools.