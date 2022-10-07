 Friday, October 7, 2022 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg Is One Of 3 Finalists For UTC Post

Friday, October 7, 2022
Brent Goldberg
Brent Goldberg

City Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg is one of three finalists for UTC Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration.

Mr. Goldberg is the first of the finalists announced, and he will be on campus on Monday for an all-day interview session.

The names of the other two finalists have not yet been announced.

Richard Brown was the longtime Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. When he took a different position on campus, Tyler Forrest was named to the post. He left in July to become president of Tennessee Wesleyan University. He was paid around $260,000 at UTC.

Mr. Goldberg said he had not sought the position, but agreed to become a candidate after he was nominated for the post.

He said he recently informed Mayor Tim Kelly of the opportunity.

Mr. Goldberg said, "This is really a great opportunity that I can't pass up. I was the first in my family to to complete college with my undergrad and graduate at UTC. I have been an adjunct professor there for 10 years in the accounting department."

Mr. Goldberg was chief operating officer at the city in a prior administration, then he was an official of LYNC Logistices before taking a post as chief financial officer for the Hamilton County Schools.

 


Police Blotter: Man Threatens To Take Woman’s Dog During Argument; Homeless Man Finds The 2 TVs In His Tent Have Been Broken

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

New I-24 East Exit Ramp To Broad Street To Prompt Traffic Shift Sunday Evening


Police responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on E. 44th St. The woman said she and the man got into an argument about him leaving and threatening to take her dog. She said there was ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Beginning Sunday evening, as part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this ... (click for more)



Progress In Decriminalizing Marijuana Use

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced in the White House Press Release that he intends to pardon federal convictions for simple possession. The President then asked for the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law and urged states and local leaders to do the same regarding offenses. While this move ... (click for more)

Graffiti In Chattanooga - And Solution(s)

When I travel up and down Hixson Pike, my car alerts me to the traffic cameras that monitor vehicles for speeding. Sure enough, if I speed through these zones, I get a ticket in the mail a few weeks later. The radar is incredibly accurate at detecting speeders. The cameras are a technological marvel with their ability to zoom in on a moving car and read the license plate. When ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: LSU Gearing Up For Vols' Fast-Paced Offense; Cedric Tillman Status Still Undecided

Having not played in five years isn’t the biggest reason why introductions are in order when Tennessee and LSU meet on Saturday. A more compelling incentive is both football programs now are under the stewardship of new coaches. The Tigers are beginning a new era with first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers (4-1) have won four in a row (2-0 SEC) and have returned to the national ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State's McKenna Hayes Is National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga State Volleyball standout McKenna Hayes has been honored as the National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. Hayes, who played basketball and volleyball at East Hamilton High School, led the Tigers to big wins recently by scoring 13 aces in one set and collecting 16 aces for an entire match. Altogether, she had 20 aces and 42 ... (click for more)


