Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Hester).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5)
(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential
Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road,
from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and Staff)
2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential
Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road,
from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant
Version)
c. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3
Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in
the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to
U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval
by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022 and 09-27-2022)
d. 2022-0177 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 401 Central Avenue and
1048 East 4th Street, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by
Planning Commission and Staff)
2022-0177 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 401 Central Avenue and
1048 East 4th Street, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and an
unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and an
unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(Staff Version)
2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and an
unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
f. 2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, from
R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and recommended for denial by Staff)
2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th
Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, from
R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant
Version)
g. 2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street,
from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)
2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East
13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street,
from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant
Version)
h. 2022-0207 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1128 East 13th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission
and recommended for denial by Staff)
2022-0207 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1128 East 13th Street, from R-3
Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
i. 2022-0197 A.T. Home Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 South
Germantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Staff Version and
Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS
a. MR-2022-0179 David Hudson for Noon 715 Market Eat, LLC c/o Todd Kimling
(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a pedestrian easement on
property located at 715 Market Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to
certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning
Commission and Public Works)
7. Resolutions:
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community
Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Department of Housing and
Urban Development (HUD) Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, Older Adults
Home Modification Grant Program Funds for low-income elderly homeowners to
remain in their homes through low-cost, low-barrier, high impact home modifications
to improve their functional abilities in their home and to enable them to “Age in
Place”, instead of moving to nursing homes or other assisted care facilities, for an
amount up to $500,000.00.
COUNCIL OFFICE
b. A resolution confirming the appointment of Charles Paty to the Industrial
Development Board for District 6, with a term beginning October 18, 2022, and
ending October 18, 2028. (District 6)
FINANCE
c. A resolution to amend the Debt Management Policy so as to allow for certain federal
and state loan programs.
d. A resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance and sale of sewer revenue
bonds; providing for the collection and disposition of revenues from the sewer system
of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and making provision for the operation of said
system and the issuance of indebtedness of said system.
e. An initial resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance and sale of sewer
revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $186,080,000.00 for
the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
f. A resolution supplementing and amending Resolution No. __________ to authorize
the execution, terms, and delivery of a loan agreement by and between the City of
Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency,
acting by and through the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,
pursuant to which a loan will be provided in a principal amount not to exceed
$186,080,000.00, providing for the financing of certain sewer system projects owned
by or leased to and operated by the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and to authorize
the execution, terms, issuance, sale, and payment of one or more sewer revenue bonds
in connection with and as evidence of said loan agreement.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Reginald Washington to the
Beer & Wrecker Board for District 8, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and
ending on October 18, 2025. (District 8)
h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Corri Bischer to the Head
Start Governing Board, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on
October 18, 2024.
i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Marion Quarles to the
Board of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending
on October 18, 2024.
j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Michael Webb to the Board
of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on
October 18, 2024.
k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Paul Norman Judd to the
Board of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending
on October 18, 2024.
l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Marion Quarles to the Board
of Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October
18, 2024.
m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Paul Norman Judd to the
Board of Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on
October 18, 2024.
n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Darren Moten to the Board of
Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18,
2024.
o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Marvin Brewster to the Board
of Electrical Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on
October 18, 2024.
p. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Larry Daniels to the Board
of Mechanical Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on
October 18, 2026.
PUBLIC WORKS
q. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31109 for Geoenvironmental Consulting and
Materials Testing Services Contract No. E-21-002-301, to increase the estimated
amount by $950,000.00 due to additional contract utilization at Fire Station 15, Fire
Station Bay Floor and Driveway Apron Replacements, Riverbank Stabilization for
Sanitary Sewer Interceptor, Lynnbrook Park, Jack Benson Park Parking Lot, Batter’s
Place Pickleball Courts, Low Barrier Housing, EV Charging Stations, North Lee
Hwy. Culvert Replacement, Enterprise South Industrial Park, Brainerd Levee, and
Parks ADA Sidewalk Compliance, for a revised contract amount of $1.7 million.
r. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
approve Change Order No. 1 with Pavement Technology, Inc. to reconcile final
quantities for Contract No. T-20-011, asphalt rejuvenation services associated with
Citywide pavement management, for an increase in the amount of $23,635.60, for a
revised contract amount of $249,100.00.
8. Purchases.
9. Committee Reports.
10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
11. Adjournment.