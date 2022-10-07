Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation



By Councilwoman Carol Berz



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains,

and Drainage, Section 31-4, Installation, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service

Lines; Charge; Exception and Section 31-14, Private Communal Sanitary Sewer

Systems, related to Sewer Lateral Maintenance.

(Sponsored by CouncilmanHenderson, Councilwoman Hill, and Chairman Ledford)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0195 Chambliss, Bohner & Stophel c/o Andrew Leffler (C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 5505 Brainerd Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 ResidentialTownhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road,from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand Staff)2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 ResidentialTownhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road,from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (ApplicantVersion)c. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located inthe 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone toU-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approvalby Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022 and 09-27-2022)d. 2022-0177 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 401 Central Avenue and1048 East 4th Street, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval byPlanning Commission and Staff)2022-0177 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 401 Central Avenue and1048 East 4th Street, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and anunaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zoneto R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and anunaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zoneto R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.(Staff Version)2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and anunaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zoneto R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, fromR-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand recommended for denial by Staff)2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14thStreet, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, fromR-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (ApplicantVersion)g. 2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street,from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by PlanningCommission and recommended for denial by Staff)2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street,from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (ApplicantVersion)h. 2022-0207 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1128 East 13th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commissionand recommended for denial by Staff)2022-0207 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1128 East 13th Street, from R-3Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2022-0197 A.T. Home Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 SouthGermantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Staff Version andApplicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Vivian White to the Head StartGoverning Board for District 9, with a term beginning October 11, 2022, and endingOctober 11, 2023. (District 9)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies andProcedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereofby reference.PLANNINGc. 2022-0202 The Baylor School (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for an Institutional Planned Unit Development amendmentfor the properties located in the 100 block of Baylor School Road. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works torenew the professional services for the On-Call Blanket Contract for StormwaterModeling and Floodplain Analysis Services, Contract S-20-004-100, for year three(3) of four (4) to the five (5) consultant firms listed per their qualification package -(1) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (2) CDM Smith, Inc.; (3) Woods Environmentand Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME, Inc., in the amount of$750,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of CommunityDevelopment to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Department of Housing andUrban Development (HUD) Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, Older AdultsHome Modification Grant Program Funds for low-income elderly homeowners toremain in their homes through low-cost, low-barrier, high impact home modificationsto improve their functional abilities in their home and to enable them to “Age inPlace”, instead of moving to nursing homes or other assisted care facilities, for anamount up to $500,000.00.COUNCIL OFFICEb. A resolution confirming the appointment of Charles Paty to the IndustrialDevelopment Board for District 6, with a term beginning October 18, 2022, andending October 18, 2028. (District 6)FINANCEc. A resolution to amend the Debt Management Policy so as to allow for certain federaland state loan programs.d. A resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance and sale of sewer revenuebonds; providing for the collection and disposition of revenues from the sewer systemof the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and making provision for the operation of saidsystem and the issuance of indebtedness of said system.e. An initial resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance and sale of sewerrevenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $186,080,000.00 forthe City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.f. A resolution supplementing and amending Resolution No. __________ to authorizethe execution, terms, and delivery of a loan agreement by and between the City ofChattanooga, Tennessee, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency,acting by and through the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,pursuant to which a loan will be provided in a principal amount not to exceed$186,080,000.00, providing for the financing of certain sewer system projects ownedby or leased to and operated by the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and to authorizethe execution, terms, issuance, sale, and payment of one or more sewer revenue bondsin connection with and as evidence of said loan agreement.MAYOR’S OFFICEg. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Reginald Washington to theBeer & Wrecker Board for District 8, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, andending on October 18, 2025. (District 8)h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Corri Bischer to the HeadStart Governing Board, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending onOctober 18, 2024.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Marion Quarles to theBoard of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and endingon October 18, 2024.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Michael Webb to the Boardof Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending onOctober 18, 2024.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Paul Norman Judd to theBoard of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and endingon October 18, 2024.l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Marion Quarles to the Boardof Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October18, 2024.m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Paul Norman Judd to theBoard of Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending onOctober 18, 2024.n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Darren Moten to the Board ofGas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18,2024.o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Marvin Brewster to the Boardof Electrical Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending onOctober 18, 2024.p. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Larry Daniels to the Boardof Mechanical Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending onOctober 18, 2026.PUBLIC WORKSq. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31109 for Geoenvironmental Consulting andMaterials Testing Services Contract No. E-21-002-301, to increase the estimatedamount by $950,000.00 due to additional contract utilization at Fire Station 15, FireStation Bay Floor and Driveway Apron Replacements, Riverbank Stabilization forSanitary Sewer Interceptor, Lynnbrook Park, Jack Benson Park Parking Lot, Batter’sPlace Pickleball Courts, Low Barrier Housing, EV Charging Stations, North LeeHwy. Culvert Replacement, Enterprise South Industrial Park, Brainerd Levee, andParks ADA Sidewalk Compliance, for a revised contract amount of $1.7 million.r. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapprove Change Order No. 1 with Pavement Technology, Inc. to reconcile finalquantities for Contract No. T-20-011, asphalt rejuvenation services associated withCitywide pavement management, for an increase in the amount of $23,635.60, for arevised contract amount of $249,100.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.