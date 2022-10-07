 Saturday, October 8, 2022 Weather

Chattanooga Truck Driver Killed In Head On Truck Collision On I-59 Near Birmingham

Friday, October 7, 2022
Sean McKnight
Sean McKnight

A Chattanooga truck driver was killed in what his mother described as "a horrific wreck" near Birmingham, Ala., early Wednesday morning.

The victim was Sean David McKnight, 29, who was driving a 2022 International box truck.

In the wreck at 4:10 a.m., the McKnight truck crossed the median of I-59 and collided head on with a 2020 Freightliner.

Calvin Bell Jr., 20, of Bessemer, Ala., was driving the Freightliner.

After the collision. James Brown, 58, of Ashville, Ala., swerved to miss the wreck and went into a ditch in the middle of the median.

Later, as traffic was stalled at the site for some four hours, a gas tanker truck plowed into several vehicles, injuring three people.

Wendy McKnight, who has started a GoFundMe drive for funeral expenses, said, "Hi, my name is Wendy, and I am raising funds for our son’s funeral arrangements. We want to honor Sean’s memory in a way he deserves. Sean was an all around good person and left lasting good memories to those who knew him.

"Sean was killed October 5th in a horrific crash just outside of Birmingham, Alabama. He was doing what he loved to do; finishing his delivery route for work. Sean had just moved to Chattanooga, TN to be near us. He was only 29 years old, so he was not entirely prepared for his final personal affairs to be taken care of.

"Please consider donating as any amount will truly help in this difficult time.

"Thank you and please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Police Blotter: Employee In Bathroom Asked To Leave Because Of Marijuana Smell; Fired Sonic Employee Is Upset

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Progress In Decriminalizing Marijuana Use

Graffiti In Chattanooga - And Solution(s)

Lady Flames Face First Defeat In 1-0 Loss To West Florida

UTC, Samford Play To 1-1 Tie

