Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BILLUPS, BREIZJHA A
82 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215143
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
2000 E 32nd St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
133 BRADY MILLER LNE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARD, JASON MICHAEL
177 BUCKEYE LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO (RHEA CO TN.)
DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE
3604 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112763
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DANIELS, MARQUINA DWYNELLE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL
102 TWIN OATS DRVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA
307 HOLLIMAN ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)
DUPREE, JASON DALE
DAYTON, 373215034
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ERVIN, DAVID J
1207 FOREST GREEN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
GLADDEN, ALICIA RENEE
301 TOCOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GONZALEZ, DOMINICK CHRISTIAN
1211 FLYNN STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
GUSTUS, DELWIN LAWAN
5106 NORTH MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
574 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777744
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HEATON, MICHAEL A
807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLMES, STEPHANIE DIANNE
106 CENTRO ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL
1614 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044354
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS
2007 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MCINTOSH, PATRICK M
8314 IGOU GAP RD Chattanooga, 374212709
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR
2966 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155943
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION
PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR
2511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRIEST, JAYLEN
203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
210 NORCROSS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37923
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
SIMS, BRIAN DEWAYNE
11950 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL
2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VILLANUEVA, ALBERTO
4823 BASSWOOD DRIVE ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WOODEN, CHRISTIAN MYKAL
513 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BILLUPS, BREIZJHA A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANIELS, MARQUINA DWYNELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)
|
|DUPREE, JASON DALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ERVIN, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/24/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
|
|GLADDEN, ALICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GOMEZ MEJIA, CHRIS J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|GONZALEZ, DOMINICK CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, JEFFERY REID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|GUSTUS, DELWIN LAWAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HAYES, MARK ERIC
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HEATON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLMES, STEPHANIE DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|KEESLER, MICHAEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- FELONY POSSEESSION OF METH
|
|ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION
|
|PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRIEST, JAYLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, BRIAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, HUNTER THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|VILLANUEVA, ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WOODEN, CHRISTIAN MYKAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|