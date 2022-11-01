Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLUPS, BREIZJHA A 
82 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215143 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD 
2000 E 32nd St Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE 
133 BRADY MILLER LNE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARD, JASON MICHAEL 
177 BUCKEYE LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO (RHEA CO TN.)

DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE 
3604 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112763 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

DANIELS, MARQUINA DWYNELLE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL 
102 TWIN OATS DRVE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA 
307 HOLLIMAN ST LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)

DUPREE, JASON DALE 
DAYTON, 373215034 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ERVIN, DAVID J 
1207 FOREST GREEN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

GLADDEN, ALICIA RENEE 
301 TOCOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GONZALEZ, DOMINICK CHRISTIAN 
1211 FLYNN STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAY, JEFFERY REID 
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

GUSTUS, DELWIN LAWAN 
5106 NORTH MOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE 
574 PICKETT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777744 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HEATON, MICHAEL A 
807 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMES, STEPHANIE DIANNE 
106 CENTRO ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL 
1614 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044354 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS 
2007 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MCINTOSH, PATRICK M 
8314 IGOU GAP RD Chattanooga, 374212709 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR 
2966 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155943 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PINEDA, SELENA ANN 
4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION

PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR 
2511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRIEST, JAYLEN 
203 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES 
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL 
210 NORCROSS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

SIMS, BRIAN DEWAYNE 
11950 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL 
2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR

VILLANUEVA, ALBERTO 
4823 BASSWOOD DRIVE ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WOODEN, CHRISTIAN MYKAL 
513 LATTIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BILLUPS, BREIZJHA A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, MARQUINA DWYNELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO)
DUPREE, JASON DALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ERVIN, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/24/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
GLADDEN, ALICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOMEZ MEJIA, CHRIS J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
GONZALEZ, DOMINICK CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
GUSTUS, DELWIN LAWAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAYES, MARK ERIC
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HEATON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLMES, STEPHANIE DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
KEESLER, MICHAEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLS, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • FELONY POSSEESSION OF METH
ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION
PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRIEST, JAYLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
RUSSELL, JODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
SHERARD, CARL DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)
SIMS, BRIAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ZACHARY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, HUNTER THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VILLANUEVA, ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/09/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WOODEN, CHRISTIAN MYKAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


