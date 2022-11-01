Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BILLUPS, BREIZJHA A

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/10/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, MARQUINA DWYNELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, TONISHA MASHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) (AUTO) DUPREE, JASON DALE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ERVIN, DAVID J

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/24/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)

GLADDEN, ALICIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/31/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GOMEZ MEJIA, CHRIS J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL GONZALEZ, DOMINICK CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRAY, JEFFERY REID

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC GUSTUS, DELWIN LAWAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/28/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HAYES, MARK ERIC

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HEATON, MICHAEL A

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/24/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMES, STEPHANIE DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/25/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT KEESLER, MICHAEL JOHN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KIMBROUGH, LAKITA SHARELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICHOLS, ADAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

FELONY POSSEESSION OF METH ONEAL, ARIANNA JAMAYA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRININAL SIMULATION PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRIEST, JAYLEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT