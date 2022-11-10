Latest Headlines

Bradley County Meth Dealer Found With Over 145 Firearms Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

  • Thursday, November 10, 2022

Matthew Moore, 40, of Bradley County, was sentenced Monday to 240 months by Judge Travis R. McDonough.

Moore agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He will be on supervised release for five years after he finishes his sentence.

Moore admitted to selling or arranging the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl. In December 2019, law enforcement learned that a drug courier would be delivering multiple kilograms of ice meth to Moore at his Bradley County home. Police intercepted the drug courier and found more than two kilograms of meth. Police also searched Moore’s residence and found, among other things, more than $66,000 in cash, at least 400 fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia. Police also found crossbows and more than 145 firearms.

As part of Moore’s sentence, the court ordered that he pay a $50,000 money judgment and forfeit to the United States the firearms, which include multiple handguns, shotguns and rifles; a sawed-off shotgun with ornamental woodworking; a Chinese SKS carbine; and a 40 mm M203 grenade launcher.

The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation led by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office; the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force; and the Cleveland Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Kyle Wilson and Joe DeGaetano represented the United States.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results.

Latest Headlines
Cleveland Football's Marty Wheeler Set To Retire In December
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/10/2022
Bradley County Meth Dealer Found With Over 145 Firearms Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Belmont Rallies To Beat UTC Women 56-54
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Mocs Volleyball Loses 3-0 To Visiting ETSU
Mocs Volleyball Loses 3-0 To Visiting ETSU
  • Sports
  • 11/9/2022
Breaking News
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Police Blotter: Man Scammed Of $1,500 To Help "Lily" Get Friend Out Of Hospital; Items From Stolen Car Found Strewn Across Neighbor's Lawn
  • 11/10/2022

A man on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he received a text message from a woman by the name of "Lily" who said her friend "Mandy" was in the hospital and needed help. The man said ... more

Bradley County Meth Dealer Found With Over 145 Firearms Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison
  • 11/10/2022

Matthew Moore, 40, of Bradley County, was sentenced Monday to 240 months by Judge Travis R. McDonough. Moore agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiring ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2022
Colton Moore Elected To Georgia District 53 Senate Seat; Aims To Eliminate Certificate Of Need
Colton Moore Elected To Georgia District 53 Senate Seat; Aims To Eliminate Certificate Of Need
  • 11/9/2022
Sewer Work To Cause Road Closures At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; Town No Longer Seeing Revenue From Incline
  • 11/9/2022
It's A Battle Of Wills At Rhea County Commission
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Biden’s Border Catastrophe Is A National Security Nightmare
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Barnes Announces Signing Of 4 Highly-Rated Class Of 2023 Prospects
  • 11/9/2022
Belmont Rallies To Beat UTC Women 56-54
  • 11/9/2022
Mocs Poppie Inks Three In Early Signings
  • 11/9/2022
Mocs Volleyball Loses 3-0 To Visiting ETSU
Mocs Volleyball Loses 3-0 To Visiting ETSU
  • 11/9/2022
Lady Flames Open NCAA Soccer Tournament Play Thursday In Pensacola
Lady Flames Open NCAA Soccer Tournament Play Thursday In Pensacola
  • 11/9/2022
Happenings
Foundation House Ministries Has Festival Of Trees Fundraiser Nov. 17
  • 11/10/2022
Creator Of Cuteness Is Leading St. Elmo Workshop
Creator Of Cuteness Is Leading St. Elmo Workshop
  • 11/10/2022
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
  • 11/10/2022
Rotary Club Of Chattanooga Hamilton Place Honors Veterans
  • 11/10/2022
VIDEO: The Distinguished Military Career Of Ray Adkins
  • 11/10/2022
Entertainment
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
  • 11/10/2022
Lee Jazz Ensemble To Welcome DiMartino
Lee Jazz Ensemble To Welcome DiMartino
  • 11/9/2022
Mike Zito Plays At Songbirds Dec. 7
  • 11/9/2022
Chattanooga State Presents A Theatre Production Of Radium Girls Nov. 18-20
  • 11/9/2022
Friends Of The Festival Names 3 New Members To Board
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
NorthShore Merchants Collective To Host 8th Annual Holiday Window Treasure Hunt
  • 11/8/2022
Dixie Group Reports Third Quarter Results And Plan For Consolidation Of East Coast Manufacturing
  • 11/7/2022
Tennessee Joins Combined $16 Million Multistate Settlements Over Experian Data Breaches
  • 11/7/2022
Real Estate
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Nashville Home Closings Down 30%; Higher Interest Rates Blamed
  • 11/8/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 3-9
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Archaeologists Find Ivory Comb With First Written Canaanite Sentence
  • 11/9/2022
Lee’s Tilley Crowned Miss Parade Of Favorites 2022
Lee’s Tilley Crowned Miss Parade Of Favorites 2022
  • 11/9/2022
1st Students Graduate From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 11/8/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Chattanooga Birding Club Program Set For Nov. 10
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
  • 11/10/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Obituaries
R. Bruce Wilkey
  • 11/10/2022
Michael Bailey Newsome
Michael Bailey Newsome
  • 11/10/2022
Jerry Dean Gilliam
Jerry Dean Gilliam
  • 11/9/2022
Area Obituaries
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
  • 11/9/2022
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
  • 11/9/2022
Smock, Nancy Alice Dubuque (Ten Mile)
  • 11/9/2022