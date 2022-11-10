Bradley County Schools Cafeteria Worker Charged With Assault

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with Bradley County Schools, conducted an investigation into Michelle Tolin, a cafeteria worker at Lake Forest Middle School.

The investigation came after a parent reported to the School Resource Officer that their son was assaulted by Ms. Tolin.

After obtaining statements and viewing the video footage, it was determined there was purposeful physical contact from the adult toward the student, which fits the criteria for simple assault under Tennessee Code Annotated 39-13-101.

Ms. Tolin was taken into custody and transported to Bradley County Justice Center.