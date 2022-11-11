Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Seven From GPS Sign Athletic Scholarships
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2022
Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • 11/10/2022
Jackson’s Double-Double Leads No. 5/4 Tennessee Women To 74-65 Win Against UMass
  • 11/10/2022
UTC Runners Travel To NCAA South Region Championship Friday
  • 11/10/2022
  • 9/23/2020

Breaking News
Senate Majority Leader Johnson Files Bill "To Protect Children From Exposure To Sexually Explicit Drag Shows"
  • 11/10/2022
Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement
  • 11/10/2022
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022
  • 11/11/2022
Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • 11/10/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/11/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Happenings
Foundation House Ministries Has Festival Of Trees Fundraiser Nov. 17
  • 11/10/2022
Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park To Hold Remembrance Services On Dec. 3
  • 11/10/2022
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
  • 11/10/2022
VIDEO: Asian Lantern Festival At The Chattanooga Zoo
  • 11/11/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/10/2022
Entertainment
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
  • 11/10/2022
McCallie Theater Department To Present Our Town
  • 11/10/2022
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
  • 11/11/2022
Mike Zito Plays At Songbirds Dec. 7
  • 11/9/2022
Lee Jazz Ensemble To Welcome DiMartino
  • 11/9/2022
  • 11/9/2022
  • 11/7/2022
  • 11/11/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Board Approves Pilot Project To Build Solar Facility At Shawnee Fossil Site
  • 11/10/2022
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 14-18
  • 11/10/2022
Real Estate
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Derek English: Realtors Meet To Discuss Important Industry Issues
  • 11/10/2022
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds 4 Members To Board Of Directors
  • 11/10/2022
Student Scene
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
  • 11/10/2022
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
  • 11/10/2022
Inaugural UTC Road Trip: The Power C Tour Comes Home To Campus
  • 11/10/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
  • 11/10/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Obituaries
Clayton L. Adkins
  • 11/10/2022
Charles William “Bill” Ward
  • 11/10/2022
Annie “Libby” Rievley
  • 11/10/2022
Area Obituaries
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
  • 11/9/2022
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
  • 11/9/2022
Smock, Nancy Alice Dubuque (Ten Mile)
  • 11/9/2022

