Police Blotter: Man Scammed In Bitcoin Scheme By Woman He Met On Dating Site; Someone Uses Woman's Walmart App For $900 Order

A man on Dell Trail told police he met a lady on a dating website and they have had numerous conversations. He said she told him that she is wealthy and would coach him on getting rich. She instructed him on purchasing Bitcoins and where to send them. He said he sent $50 and watched her graph and how the Bitcoins were multiplying. He said she told him he would never get rich with such amounts, so he purchased $2,000 more in Bitcoins and sent them where she told him. He said his earnings got up to $14,000 and he tried to cash out. He said she told him the he had to pay 20 percent tax before he could cash out, so he paid her more money. The man will be emailing the information and a continuation will be added the the report upon receipt of that email.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an accident involving a gray Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tundra that occurred on Highway 58 southbound. Police spoke with the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, who said he was not injured and explained that a green or maroon Toyota Tundra merged into his lane and the two vehicles bumped tires. He said the Toyota Tundra continued south on Highway 58 without stopping. The man said he had not even assessed the damage before police arrived. He exited the vehicle and inspected it for any damage. He said hat there appeared to be no damage and he did not want a crash report done. Police said that the incident would be noted in case any issues with his vehicle arose later.

* * *

A woman on E. 14th Street told police that sometime overnight someone ransacked her unlocked vehicle. She said that she had nothing to report as stolen.

* * *

A man on Radmoor Circle told police he was being harassed. He provided police with two recordings that he claimed to include messages from the "Nick" person mentioned who he said was harassing him. Both recordings (15 seconds and 35 seconds long, respectively) contained no spoken words or statements of harm against the man, but included only heavy breathing and what appeared to be a ticking clock sound throughout. The man claimed to hear, in the first recording, the statement "You're gonna die, these are crazy (expletive) people," and someone explaining how they were going to pull him over and rob him, then mutilate his crotch.

* * *

A woman at the Bayberry Apartments on Wilson Street told police she left home around 4 p.m. the day before and her apartment was locked up. She said she then discovered that the lock on her front door knob was damaged when she got back home around 11 p.m. that day, but no one had gotten inside as far she could tell. She said no one saw or heard anything as far as she knows, and there is a camera nearby, but she believes it faces the office. There are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *



A woman on Hixson Pike told police that unknown people have stolen her identity and are using it for multiple reasons. There is no suspect information.

* * *



A man on E. 5th Street told police he had been in a verbal disorder with his girlfriend and he wanted her to leave his house. There was a TPO in place, but it was determined the man hadn't violated it, being it was his home. The girlfriend was agitated during the encounter, but left the area without incident.

* * *

An employee at the Concierge Level Incorporated on Chestnut Street told police that someone attempted to order four phones through Verizon's website falsely using her company's identity. She said the transaction was canceled before it could be completed.

* * *



A woman on Windsor Street told police her aunt was visiting from out of town for a few days but that she wanted her to leave the house. The aunt had already packed her belongings and had a ride from Sweetwater en route to pick her up.

* * *

Police responded to wires down at the Weigel's gas station at 2230 Polymer Dr. EPB was on scene and removed the wires so a loaded semi truck could get into the lot.

* * *



A woman on Lynnstone Drive told police she checked her credit record last month and found a bill from Reliance Energy in Texas on her record. She said the account was opened in the amount of $479.16 using her Social Security number. She said Reliance asked that she get a general police report here to clear this bill from her record. She understands that this is a miscellaneous report in as much as the account was opened in Texas.

* * *

A woman told police that around 11 a.m. she received a notice on her phone that someone had placed an order at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. for $904 in her name using her Walmart App. The charge was placed on her EBT card account, but she still has her physical card. She believes someone must have hacked into her App and card account to do this, but she has no idea who did it.