Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Scammed In Bitcoin Scheme By Woman He Met On Dating Site; Someone Uses Woman's Walmart App For $900 Order

  • Friday, November 11, 2022

A man on Dell Trail told police he met a lady on a dating website and they have had numerous conversations. He said she told him that she is wealthy and would coach him on getting rich. She instructed him on purchasing Bitcoins and where to send them. He said he sent $50 and watched her graph and how the Bitcoins were multiplying. He said she told him he would never get rich with such amounts, so he purchased $2,000 more in Bitcoins and sent them where she told him. He said his earnings got up to $14,000 and he tried to cash out. He said she told him the he had to pay 20 percent tax before he could cash out, so he paid her more money. The man will be emailing the information and a continuation will be added the the report upon receipt of that email.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an accident involving a gray Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tundra that occurred on Highway 58 southbound. Police spoke with the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, who said he was not injured and explained that a green or maroon Toyota Tundra merged into his lane and the two vehicles bumped tires. He said the Toyota Tundra continued south on Highway 58 without stopping. The man said he had not even assessed the damage before police arrived. He exited the vehicle and inspected it for any damage. He said hat there appeared to be no damage and he did not want a crash report done. Police said that the incident would be noted in case any issues with his vehicle arose later.

* * *

A woman on E. 14th Street told police that sometime overnight someone ransacked her unlocked vehicle. She said that she had nothing to report as stolen.

* * *

A man on Radmoor Circle told police he was being harassed. He provided police with two recordings that he claimed to include messages from the "Nick" person mentioned who he said was harassing him. Both recordings (15 seconds and 35 seconds long, respectively) contained no spoken words or statements of harm against the man, but included only heavy breathing and what appeared to be a ticking clock sound throughout. The man claimed to hear, in the first recording, the statement "You're gonna die, these are crazy (expletive) people," and someone explaining how they were going to pull him over and rob him, then mutilate his crotch.

* * *

A woman at the Bayberry Apartments on Wilson Street told police she left home around 4 p.m. the day before and her apartment was locked up. She said she then discovered that the lock on her front door knob was damaged when she got back home around 11 p.m. that day, but no one had gotten inside as far she could tell. She said no one saw or heard anything as far as she knows, and there is a camera nearby, but she believes it faces the office. There are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike told police that unknown people have stolen her identity and are using it for multiple reasons. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man on E. 5th Street told police he had been in a verbal disorder with his girlfriend and he wanted her to leave his house. There was a TPO in place, but it was determined the man hadn't violated it, being it was his home. The girlfriend was agitated during the encounter, but left the area without incident.

* * *

An employee at the Concierge Level Incorporated on Chestnut Street told police that someone attempted to order four phones through Verizon's website falsely using her company's identity. She said the transaction was canceled before it could be completed.

* * *

A woman on Windsor Street told police her aunt was visiting from out of town for a few days but that she wanted her to leave the house. The aunt had already packed her belongings and had a ride from Sweetwater en route to pick her up.

* * *

Police responded to wires down at the Weigel's gas station at 2230 Polymer Dr. EPB was on scene and removed the wires so a loaded semi truck could get into the lot.

* * *

A woman on Lynnstone Drive told police she checked her credit record last month and found a bill from Reliance Energy in Texas on her record. She said the account was opened in the amount of $479.16 using her Social Security number. She said Reliance asked that she get a general police report here to clear this bill from her record. She understands that this is a miscellaneous report in as much as the account was opened in Texas.

* * *

A woman told police that around 11 a.m. she received a notice on her phone that someone had placed an order at the Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. for $904 in her name using her Walmart App. The charge was placed on her EBT card account, but she still has her physical card. She believes someone must have hacked into her App and card account to do this, but she has no idea who did it.

Latest Headlines
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • Breaking News
  • 11/12/2022
PHOTOS: Baylor Tops MUS, 42-16
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/12/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/12/2022
Explosive Tyner Turns Back Westmoreland, 42-17
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/12/2022
Juan Bullard Powers Canes Past Upperman, 43-42
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/12/2022
McCallie Advances To Division II-AAA State Semifinals For the Sixth Straight Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman In Pink Scaring Pizza Patrons With Taser; Woman Upset She Is Still Treated As Visitor At Her Apartments
  • 11/12/2022

An anonymous caller reported a white female with red hair wearing a pink shirt was triggering a taser in front of the Mellow Mushroom at 205 Broad St. The caller said this was causing customers ... more

Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/12/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AHLGREN, JEFFREY SCOTT 248 LAYNE RD SODDY DAISY, 373794228 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 11/11/2022
Police Blotter: Man Scammed In Bitcoin Scheme By Woman He Met On Dating Site; Someone Uses Woman's Walmart App For $900 Order
  • 11/11/2022
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall Bustling With Activity
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall Bustling With Activity
  • 11/11/2022
I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator
I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator
  • 11/11/2022
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
  • 11/11/2022
Opinion
How Gentrification/Weed 'N Seed Aided In Creating The Homeless Crisis
  • 11/11/2022
Elected Officials Need To Get Educated About Recycling Basics
  • 11/12/2022
Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey Thanks Red Bank Voters
  • 11/11/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/11/2022
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
Sports
Jackson’s Double-Double Leads No. 5/4 Tennessee Women To 74-65 Win Against UMass
  • 11/10/2022
UTC Women Host Austin Peay Saturday
  • 11/11/2022
Mocs Roll Past Oakland City, 93-49, In Home Opener
  • 11/10/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Mocs Volleyball Closes Regular Season At Citadel
  • 11/11/2022
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About 1899 Sewanee Team, Herschel Walker’s Heisman, Meeting Tommy Nix, And Quick-Service Restaurants
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About 1899 Sewanee Team, Herschel Walker’s Heisman, Meeting Tommy Nix, And Quick-Service Restaurants
  • 11/11/2022
Community Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 24 At Refuge Assembly In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/11/2022
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
  • 11/10/2022
Celebrate A New Tradition with “Christmas In Collegedale”
  • 11/11/2022
VIDEO: Asian Lantern Festival At The Chattanooga Zoo
  • 11/11/2022
Entertainment
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
  • 11/11/2022
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
  • 11/10/2022
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
  • 11/11/2022
McCallie Theater Department To Present Our Town
  • 11/10/2022
Mike Zito Plays At Songbirds Dec. 7
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
How Gentrification/Weed 'N Seed Aided In Creating The Homeless Crisis
  • 11/11/2022
Elected Officials Need To Get Educated About Recycling Basics
  • 11/12/2022
Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey Thanks Red Bank Voters
  • 11/11/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Board Approves Pilot Project To Build Solar Facility At Shawnee Fossil Site
  • 11/10/2022
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 14-18
  • 11/10/2022
Real Estate
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Derek English: Realtors Meet To Discuss Important Industry Issues
  • 11/10/2022
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds 4 Members To Board Of Directors
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Sponsors Professional Workforce Development Initiative
  • 11/11/2022
Lee Scholarship Program Named For Conn
  • 11/11/2022
Dr. Sindy Reynolds Named Vice President Of Finance And Operations At CSCC
Dr. Sindy Reynolds Named Vice President Of Finance And Operations At CSCC
  • 11/11/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter On Monday
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
  • 11/10/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Obituaries
Kimberly Ann Holladay Sloan
Kimberly Ann Holladay Sloan
  • 11/11/2022
Katherine Ann Mylek
Katherine Ann Mylek
  • 11/11/2022
Jessie Worley Nester
Jessie Worley Nester
  • 11/11/2022
Area Obituaries
Ramsey, Joe Billy (Cleveland)
Ramsey, Joe Billy (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2022
Heltz, Billie Bea "Dee Dee" (Athens)
Heltz, Billie Bea "Dee Dee" (Athens)
  • 11/10/2022
Fox, Minnie Geneva Bunch (Cleveland)
Fox, Minnie Geneva Bunch (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2022