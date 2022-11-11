Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

1248 GROVE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ACKLIN, LARRY JOSEPH

1212 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE

50 WILLIAMS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

2005 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374071278

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS



BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS



BOONE, SAVANNAH RAE

5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:



ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ACKLIN, LARRY JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/04/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS BOONE, SAVANNAH RAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/11/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/23/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HERION) CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHFIELD, THOMAS NEAL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EVANS, DAVID HAYES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/17/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

BURGLARY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) GARY, SHERROD L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GIBSON, FREDRICA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/11/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (MADISON CO, AL)

HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ISON, CHANDLER RYANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA) JOHNSON, SHABRECIA SHANEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 1000 (AUTO) MARLIN, MALLORY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/22/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/31/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE PEREZ, JONATHAN ELEAZLAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) PORFIRIO, CASTANON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/21/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO, GA) POWELL, CHANLER FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/03/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

STALKING REASONS, DAVINA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO) RUSSELL, REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SCOTT, GEORGE RAFT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/06/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SHELTON, JACOB LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM SIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000

SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY ) SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JANAY SHARELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TOWNS, HUNTER SHERIDAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TOWNSEND, TRAVIYELL CAURDELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ASSAULT TWIDDY, THOMAS E

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HERION)BUNTON, DAWN RENEE9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161328Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMESHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 374123186Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACASEY, KEVIN WOOD1233 HELENA DR APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGCATCHINGS, STACY LYNN4200 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CONNER, JEREMY KEITH720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRUTCHFIELD, THOMAS NEAL3433 KNOLLWOOD HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DECKER, CONAL MARION2425 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADUNN, BRANDON RAY4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073101Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF BUSINESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVANS, DAVID HAYES5321 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE9311 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYGARCIA, MAX ALBERTOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTBURGLARYDISORDERLY CONDUCTGARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW40 RIDGEWAY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)GARY, SHERROD L4516 PECKINPAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS3422 LISA DRIVE UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)GIBSON, FREDRICA23 WILSON STREET APT 4 CHATTANOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTGONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO1604 SOUTH BEACH STREAT ,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT7923 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, RICKY ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEHILL, MICHAEL KEYES201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374124089Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI - CAPIAS FOR PETITION TO REVOKEHUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIGLESIAS ESCALERA, KEVIN JUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374214827Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTISON, CHANDLER RYANN9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, SHABRECIA SHANEE3917 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKILGORE, CHAD JEREMY13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)AGGRAVATED BURGLARYLOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB127 GRANDVALLEY ESTATES PIKEVILLE, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 1000 (AUTO)MARLIN, MALLORY MICHELLE9126 PLANS LANE OOTLWAHA, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLASHOMELESS DUNLAP, 373276814Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARMILLER, MATTHEW NEIL135 SACHETT WAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL SIMULATIONPARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA806 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, JENI LEE1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 374041229Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOWELL, CHANLER FRANKLIN2233 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySTALKINGREASONS, DAVINA4340 LAKESHORE LANE UNIT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SRITA, ANDREW AUKAKE9311 BILL REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO)RUSSELL, REBECCA157 1ST ST WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SCOTT, GEORGE RAFT1309 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL CONSPIRACYSHELTON, JACOB LEE204 TENNESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMSIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ2904 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045126Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000SMART, DRUCILLA M8615 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSMART, KIMBERLY M8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSMITH, AQUILLA LUAN1001 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TOWNS, HUNTER SHERIDAN3160 W DIVISION ST HERMITAGE, 370764600Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETOWNSEND, TRAVIYELL CAURDELL119 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEASSAULTTWIDDY, THOMAS E3109 VAN BUREN ST HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTBICYCLE LAMP REQUIREDWILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYWIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL936 MOUNTAIN CRK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)