Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
2005 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374071278
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
BUNTON, DAWN RENEE
9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161328
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DECKER, CONAL MARION
2425 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE
9311 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DRIVE UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)
KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL
135 SACHETT WAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
PORTER, JENI LEE
1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 374041229
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMART, DRUCILLA M
8615 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SMART, KIMBERLY M
8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ACKLIN, LARRY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOONE, SAVANNAH RAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HERION)
|
|CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUTCHFIELD, THOMAS NEAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVANS, DAVID HAYES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- BURGLARY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|GARY, SHERROD L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GIBSON, FREDRICA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (MADISON CO, AL)
|
|HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, SHABRECIA SHANEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 1000 (AUTO)
|
|MARLIN, MALLORY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/22/1969
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PEREZ, JONATHAN ELEAZLAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|PORFIRIO, CASTANON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|POWELL, CHANLER FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|REASONS, DAVINA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO)
|
|RUSSELL, REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SCOTT, GEORGE RAFT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/06/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|SHELTON, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|SIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
|
|SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )
|
|SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, JANAY SHARELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TOWNS, HUNTER SHERIDAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TOWNSEND, TRAVIYELL CAURDELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- ASSAULT
|
|TWIDDY, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
|
|WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|