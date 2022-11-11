Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 11, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 
1248 GROVE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ACKLIN, LARRY JOSEPH 
1212 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE 
50 WILLIAMS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 
2005 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374071278 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

BOONE, SAVANNAH RAE 
5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI 
5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT 
286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HERION)

BUNTON, DAWN RENEE 
9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161328 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 374123186 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CASEY, KEVIN WOOD 
1233 HELENA DR APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING

CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN 
4200 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, JEREMY KEITH 
720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHFIELD, THOMAS NEAL 
3433 KNOLLWOOD HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DECKER, CONAL MARION 
2425 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUNN, BRANDON RAY 
4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073101 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, DAVID HAYES 
5321 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE 
9311 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BURGLARY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW 
40 RIDGEWAY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

GARY, SHERROD L 
4516 PECKINPAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS 
3422 LISA DRIVE UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (ALIAS CAPIAS)

GIBSON, FREDRICA 
23 WILSON STREET APT 4 CHATTANOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO 
1604 SOUTH BEACH STREAT , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT 
7923 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HILL, MICHAEL KEYES 
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374124089 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI - CAPIAS FOR PETITION TO REVOKE

HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE 
504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IGLESIAS ESCALERA, KEVIN J 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374214827 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ISON, CHANDLER RYANN 
9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, SHABRECIA SHANEE 
3917 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY 
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB 
127 GRANDVALLEY ESTATES PIKEVILLE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 1000 (AUTO)

MARLIN, MALLORY MICHELLE 
9126 PLANS LANE OOTLWAHA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLAS 
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 373276814 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL 
135 SACHETT WAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA 
806 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, JENI LEE 
1105 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 374041229 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POWELL, CHANLER FRANKLIN 
2233 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STALKING

REASONS, DAVINA 
4340 LAKESHORE LANE UNIT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE 
9311 BILL REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO)

RUSSELL, REBECCA 
157 1ST ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SCOTT, GEORGE RAFT 
1309 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SHELTON, JACOB LEE 
204 TENNESSEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

SIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ 
2904 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045126 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

SMART, DRUCILLA M 
8615 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SMART, KIMBERLY M 
8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN 
1001 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TOWNS, HUNTER SHERIDAN 
3160 W DIVISION ST HERMITAGE, 370764600 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TOWNSEND, TRAVIYELL CAURDELL 
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ASSAULT

TWIDDY, THOMAS E 
3109 VAN BUREN ST HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL 
1216 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023839 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL 
936 MOUNTAIN CRK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ACKLIN, LARRY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/04/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
BOONE, SAVANNAH RAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRITT, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HERION)
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, JEREMY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUTCHFIELD, THOMAS NEAL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, DAVID HAYES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
GARY, SHERROD L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GIBSON, FREDRICA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, WILLIAM SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (MADISON CO, AL)
HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
JOHNSON, SHABRECIA SHANEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES, JAMARIE TYDAIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY- OVER 1000 (AUTO)
MARLIN, MALLORY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/22/1969
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, ADELSO GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PEREZ, JONATHAN ELEAZLAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • VOP (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
PORFIRIO, CASTANON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO, GA)
POWELL, CHANLER FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
REASONS, DAVINA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO)
RUSSELL, REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SCOTT, GEORGE RAFT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/06/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SHELTON, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
SIMON, DEANGELO MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY )
SMITH, AQUILLA LUAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JANAY SHARELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TOWNS, HUNTER SHERIDAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOWNSEND, TRAVIYELL CAURDELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • ASSAULT
TWIDDY, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/10/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

 

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Seven From GPS Sign Athletic Scholarships
Seven From GPS Sign Athletic Scholarships
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • Breaking News
  • 11/10/2022
Jackson’s Double-Double Leads No. 5/4 Tennessee Women To 74-65 Win Against UMass
  • Sports
  • 11/10/2022
UTC Runners Travel To NCAA South Region Championship Friday
  • Sports
  • 11/10/2022
Breaking News
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
Sets Of Old Photo Books To Be Given Away In Chattanoogan Contest
  • 11/12/2022

Chattanoogan.com is giving away sets of the Chattanooga Photo Books Series. These include Chattanooga in Old Photos, Railroads In And Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 1248 GROVE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO APPEAR ... more

Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • 11/10/2022

Jules Downum and Mattie Cofield, The Pop-up Project’s co-founders, create an immersive, individual, and original concept within the abandoned Standard Coosa Thatcher (now called Coosa) mill. ... more

Breaking News
Sports Authority Board Passes Resolutions To Move New Baseball Stadium Forward
  • 11/10/2022
Bradley County Schools Cafeteria Worker Charged With Assault
  • 11/10/2022
Police Blotter: Man Scammed Of $1,500 To Help "Lily" Get Friend Out Of Hospital; Items From Stolen Car Found Strewn Across Neighbor's Lawn
  • 11/10/2022
Bradley County Meth Dealer Found With Over 145 Firearms Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison
  • 11/10/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/10/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/11/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Unfortunate Character Assassinations
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Jackson’s Double-Double Leads No. 5/4 Tennessee Women To 74-65 Win Against UMass
  • 11/10/2022
Mocs Roll Past Oakland City, 93-49, In Home Opener
  • 11/10/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • 11/11/2022
UTC Runners Travel To NCAA South Region Championship Friday
  • 11/10/2022
CFC Garners NISA Post Season Awards
CFC Garners NISA Post Season Awards
  • 11/10/2022
Happenings
Foundation House Ministries Has Festival Of Trees Fundraiser Nov. 17
  • 11/10/2022
Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park To Hold Remembrance Services On Dec. 3
  • 11/10/2022
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
  • 11/10/2022
VIDEO: Asian Lantern Festival At The Chattanooga Zoo
  • 11/11/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/10/2022
Entertainment
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
  • 11/10/2022
McCallie Theater Department To Present Our Town
  • 11/10/2022
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
  • 11/11/2022
Mike Zito Plays At Songbirds Dec. 7
  • 11/9/2022
Lee Jazz Ensemble To Welcome DiMartino
Lee Jazz Ensemble To Welcome DiMartino
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/11/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Board Approves Pilot Project To Build Solar Facility At Shawnee Fossil Site
  • 11/10/2022
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 14-18
  • 11/10/2022
Real Estate
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Derek English: Realtors Meet To Discuss Important Industry Issues
  • 11/10/2022
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds 4 Members To Board Of Directors
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
  • 11/10/2022
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
  • 11/10/2022
Inaugural UTC Road Trip: The Power C Tour Comes Home To Campus
  • 11/10/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
  • 11/10/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Obituaries
Clayton L. Adkins
Clayton L. Adkins
  • 11/10/2022
Charles William “Bill” Ward
Charles William “Bill” Ward
  • 11/10/2022
Annie “Libby” Rievley
Annie “Libby” Rievley
  • 11/10/2022
Area Obituaries
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
Ogle, George Claude (Dalton)
  • 11/9/2022
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
McCrosson, Charles G. "Charlie" (Spring City)
  • 11/9/2022
Smock, Nancy Alice Dubuque (Ten Mile)
  • 11/9/2022