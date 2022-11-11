Latest Headlines

New Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall Bustling With Activity

  • Friday, November 11, 2022
  • Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s mayor, David Bennett, told the council members that it is exciting to see all the activity that is happening at the new city hall building. He said more events are being held there than were expected. The city is happy that it is being used the way it was intended. City Manager Kenny Lee commented about recent activities on the mountain including those held at city hall.

The Hive Hustle organized by Kate Fuller and with the assistance of sponsors raised $12,000 from the 5K race and Fun Run on Oct. 22. The proceeds were split between Fairyland Elementary, Lookout Mountain School, Mother’s Day Out and Good Shepherd School. Halloween on Hardy, organized by Meg Sanford and Amber Bentley, raised $2,400 that will benefit the Lookout Mountain, Ga. police and fire departments.

A fall market will be held this coming weekend at city hall, where there will be over 30 vendors. The Love Lookout Mountain Opry featuring Jay Brooks is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at city hall and on Dec. 2, the Lookout Mountain Christmas celebration with entertainment by Jay Brooks will be there. The building is also scheduled for a former board member event of the Lookout Mountain Conservancy.

Mr. Lee also said antique posters and maps of Lookout Mountain are being digitized and before Christmas will be offered for sale to residents. The town is in the process of implementing the new code enforcement software system that will be used for permitting processes.

Creation of more gardens in the town continues under the direction of volunteer Jimmy Campbell. He told the council that the budget for Joe Wheeler Park at the top of Red Riding Hood Trail is now in order with money left over. The budget for building and maintaining the city’s parks is $100,000. Mr. Campbell is  planning to hold a fundraising event next year for the parks and gardens and there is the possibility of receiving a couple of large memorial gifts, he said. The large stones that will make up the “fairy rings” at the entrance to the city will be delivered Nov. 17. A letter will be sent to residents to explain the meaning of the fairy rings. The Garden Club of Lookout Mountain is donating 4,000 jonquil bulbs that will be planted at Joe Wilson Park and crews from Rock City Gardens have volunteered to plant them. There are also plans to rebuild the gazebo and use it as a focal point.

Councilman Kevin Leckenby said that mainly due to staffing issues, the public works department is focusing on day-to-day needs and equipment maintenance, not on the wish-list. The city has two leaf machines that are working for now, but which require a lot of repairs to keep them in operation. He said purchasing a new one is on the horizon.  One of the machines can be operated by a single person and two people are needed for the second. The employees with both machines worked overtime to try and beat the rain from Hurricane Nicole.

Complaints have been heard about people who are blowing leaves onto the streets. "We don’t want them on the roads," said the councilman, "because they cause the pavement to be slick." He reminds people that leaves and brush should not be mixed and brush should be cut into four-foot lengths. If the yard debris does not meet the city’s requirements, the piles will be skipped and returned to only as time allows. Also, road salt has been ordered in preparation for winter.

Mayor Bennett said that the city has received a grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation that will provide funds to repave Lula Lake Road. It will be resurfaced from McCallie Lane to the southern border of the city. Striping will also be done on Lula Lake Road from the southern edge of town to the  border with Tennessee.   

Wes Hasden, sewer board head, said a problem has surfaced with residents who do not know that the green “turtles” which are a component of the city’s sewer system belong to the city, which maintains them. On occasion private plumbers have tried to do work on some and that has caused more problems than it has helped. He asks residents to leave it to the city to perform preventative maintenance. When work is done, a tag will be left to tell the owners. Cindy Whitaker’s term on the sewer board recently expired. She asked to return to serve another term and the council members gave approval.  

Sewer Operations Manager Brad Haven reported that he is closely monitoring a state requirement relating to “state water.” He said that a 25-foot buffer with the goal of keeping the waterways clean is required around any stream that is recognized as “state water.” There is a 50-foot buffer in areas at the south end of the city. Mr. Haven said that any ground disturbing activities are investigated and penalties are severe if there is a violation.

Council liaison with the fire and police department Taylor Watson gave the statistics from the month of October. Police patrolled 2,905 miles, made 20 stops, gave 11 citations and 12 warnings to motorists. The officers responded to nine home alarms, 10 medical calls, four fire calls and five animal complaints. There were no burglaries, thefts or arrests during the month. Assistance was given to citizens six times, to motorists five times and to the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police six times. Six suspicious persons and four suspicious vehicles were investigated.

 

Latest Headlines
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall Bustling With Activity
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator
I-75 Bridge To Be Dedicated To The Memory Of Mike Carter, Who Was Judge And Legislator
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/11/2022
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • Sports
  • 11/11/2022
Breaking News
New Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall Bustling With Activity
  • 11/11/2022

Lookout Mountain, Georgia’s mayor, David Bennett, told the council members that it is exciting to see all the activity that is happening at the new city hall building. He said more events are ... more

Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
Red Bank Boasts Tennessee State Champion Virginia Pine Tree
  • 11/11/2022

Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry accepted the Tennessee Champion Tree Award at the Tennessee Urban Forestry Conference, for a 94-foot-tall Virginia Pine located in the heart of Red Bank. The massive ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/11/2022
Mill Town Walls Talk, Sing, And Dance In The Pop-Up Project’s If These Walls Could Talk
  • 11/10/2022
Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement
Land Rover Chattanooga Staying Open Late Saturday For Big Announcement
  • 11/10/2022
Chris Dorsey Resigns As East Ridge City Manager
Chris Dorsey Resigns As East Ridge City Manager
  • 11/10/2022
Sports Authority Board Passes Resolutions To Move New Baseball Stadium Forward
  • 11/10/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey Thanks Red Bank Voters
  • 11/11/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/11/2022
Election Day Sets America Apart
  • 11/7/2022
Sports
Jackson’s Double-Double Leads No. 5/4 Tennessee Women To 74-65 Win Against UMass
  • 11/10/2022
Mocs Roll Past Oakland City, 93-49, In Home Opener
  • 11/10/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 11
  • 11/11/2022
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
Georgia's Shane Clanton Inherits $20,000 Victory In The Desert Thursday
  • 11/11/2022
UTC Runners Travel To NCAA South Region Championship Friday
  • 11/10/2022
Happenings
Foundation House Ministries Has Festival Of Trees Fundraiser Nov. 17
  • 11/10/2022
Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park To Hold Remembrance Services On Dec. 3
  • 11/10/2022
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
Jerry Summers: John Mark Templeton - Winchester Wizard (1912-2008)
  • 11/10/2022
VIDEO: Asian Lantern Festival At The Chattanooga Zoo
  • 11/11/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 11/10/2022
Entertainment
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
Classic Christmas To Take Place At Lee Dec. 4
  • 11/11/2022
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
The Tri-Octaves Concerts Benefit The Bethlehem Center Dec. 2-3
  • 11/10/2022
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
Best Of Grizzard - The Goat Man
  • 11/11/2022
McCallie Theater Department To Present Our Town
  • 11/10/2022
Mike Zito Plays At Songbirds Dec. 7
  • 11/9/2022
Opinion
Airport Inn Zoning Decision Strikes Me As Discrimination
  • 11/9/2022
“Permanent, Supportive Housing” Is Not Recovery
  • 11/7/2022
Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey Thanks Red Bank Voters
  • 11/11/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Board Approves Pilot Project To Build Solar Facility At Shawnee Fossil Site
  • 11/10/2022
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
Ruby Falls Honors 2 Team Members With Annual Steiner Scholarship
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Nov. 14-18
  • 11/10/2022
Real Estate
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Derek English: Realtors Meet To Discuss Important Industry Issues
  • 11/10/2022
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds 4 Members To Board Of Directors
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein To Speak For Southern’s Inaugural R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series
  • 11/10/2022
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
Lee University Names Camp Distinguished Alumnus Of The Year
  • 11/10/2022
Inaugural UTC Road Trip: The Power C Tour Comes Home To Campus
  • 11/10/2022
Living Well
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
Signal Centers, Inc. Partners With City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City
  • 11/10/2022
Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply
  • 11/9/2022
Memories
Chattanooga Area Historical Program Hosts Dr. Warren Dockter On Monday
  • 11/11/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 28: San Antonio
  • 10/31/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
Bob Tamasy: Legacy - Much More Than An Inheritance
  • 11/10/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Host E.P. Crutcher Scholarship Program On Sunday
  • 11/8/2022
Obituaries
John R. Griffin
John R. Griffin
  • 11/11/2022
Clayton L. Adkins
Clayton L. Adkins
  • 11/10/2022
Charles William “Bill” Ward
Charles William “Bill” Ward
  • 11/10/2022
Area Obituaries
Ramsey, Joe Billy (Cleveland)
Ramsey, Joe Billy (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2022
Heltz, Billie Bea "Dee Dee" (Athens)
Heltz, Billie Bea "Dee Dee" (Athens)
  • 11/10/2022
Fox, Minnie Geneva Bunch (Cleveland)
Fox, Minnie Geneva Bunch (Cleveland)
  • 11/10/2022