Judge Patterson Is Special Speaker At Veterans Day Rites

Former POW John Sparks with Linda Moss Mines Bo Watson and Patsy Hazlewood Ray Adkins and Jack Staples Linda Moss Mines, county historian, with veterans Guest speaker Judge Boyd Patterson Veterans Day Honoring veterans Standing guard at Soddy Daisy Veterans Park photo by Jim Ashley Previous Next

Chattanooga-Hamilton County’s Veterans Day commemoration, coordinated by the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council and American Legion Post # 95, paid tribute to the nation's veterans and veteran families.

LTC Bill Brooks, CAVC chairman, organized the participants and program. The guest speaker was Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, County Mayor Weston Wamp and Chattanooga’s Dr. Mary Lambert and Ellis Smith spoke in recognition of veterans.

Hamilton County Historian Linda Moss Mines and CAVC secretary of paid tribute to Gold Star families and to work alongside LTC Brooks, Directors Chris Dooley, Alan Syler, Wayne Belk and former Chairman Chuck Alsobrook.

Ms. Mines said, "Our veterans contribute each day to our community and taking a day to honor them is the least we can do to say Thank You."