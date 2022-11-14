Fire Damages Laundry Room At Apartment Complex Monday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Mountain Creek Road Monday morning after receiving reports that there was a fire in the laundry room in one of the buildings.

At 6:30 a.m., Quint 17, Quint 16, Engine 12, Engine 22, Quint 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 Green Shift were called to the Signal View Apartments at 900 Mountain Creek Road. They found smoke and fire visible on arrival.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and then cut into the wall to search for extension. No one was injured and no apartments were impacted.

The damage is confined to the laundry room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.