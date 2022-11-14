Cleveland, Tn. Having Employee Recruitment Woes; Ups Annual Christmas Bonus

The city of Cleveland, like a host of other employers, is having difficulty recruiting new employees.

City Manager Joe Fivas said the issue extends "from lower-level hires to high-level ones."

He said, "Formerly, when we advertised for an open position, we would get 50-60 responses - if not a hundred. About 20 of them would be really good. Now, he said, the city may get just a few applications.

For a recent transportation planner post, only one or two people have shown an interest.

Mr. Fivas said the hiring problem extends to the Cleveland Police Department.

He said, "In the past, Chattanooga was always behind us in pay. Now they have gone past us by $4,000 or $5,000."

The city is studying how to keep pace, he stated.

The Cleveland City Council approved a $150 Christmas bonus for employees - up from $100 in the past.

Mr. Fivas said the extra $50 will cost the city around $15,000.

The council was told about updates at the Civitan Inclusive Park. Brian Turner said it will include new handicap-accessible rides. One will be a merry-go-round that a wheelchair can drive onto without any kind of lift.

There will be a swing that allows an adult to swing along with a child who is strapped in.

He said the park will feature a zoo animal theme and eight life-size animals will be added. It will include a 12-foot giraffe. Others will be an elephant, lion cub, tiger cub, panda, zebra, kangaroo and hippo.

The Civitan Club added a new pavilion earlier this year.

The grand opening of the Sanda Mill Lofts will be Jan. 9 at noon. The historic Sanda Mills Lofts is a historic building, totally renovated in to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.

Officials said, "We have retained much of the historic charm with exposed brick, original hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows and located in the heart of downtown Cleveland."