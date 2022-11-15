Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARTOS, DAMON LOUIS
313 LINDSAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BINKLEY, CLARA RENEE
1409 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGIA TOWN GEORGE TOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BONNER, DAVID DARRELL
7010 NORTHSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
CHAPMAN, RICKEY
2701 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062465
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CHONG, ANGEL
2407 DOGWOOD SEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
CLEVELAND, BRYAN KEITH
307 PAUL STREET GOOSE CREEK, 29445
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN
1508 KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNA
COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
152COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRAWFORD, DANIELLE CASSIDY
9 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY
3302 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
DALLAS, CALVIN LEE
744 NIPPER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
8 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374191904
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EADY, ATHINA M
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EICH, JACOB CHARLES
1003 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE VI
FITTEN, SHANA
CHATT IN HOTEL CHATTANOOGA, 374101539
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMPLE ASSAULT
GENTRY, TYLER REEVE
1416 MARICK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GILES, MARLAINA B
5502 DONOVAN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HAGGARD, ANGELA DENISE
3704 WEST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, JERRY WALTER
6121 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
T946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
HUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE
2533 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
JOHNSON, ERIC VAN
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
JONES, DONALD ELLIS
2205 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
LANGLEY, ERIN
133 CHURCH ST CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR
623 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD
5308 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER
2015 RAULSTON CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
10202 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 373795226
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
MCKIBBEN, ANTONY DEWAYNE
70 MELROSE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
3227 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PAYNE, JACKLYN NICOLE
1318 KELLY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWERS, NAKISHA EURTHYSES
300 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
RAMSEY, THOMAS S
106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, LAMONTE J
3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111908
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMPSON, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VELASQUEZ PEREZ, NICOLAS
1601 DODDS AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VINES, TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1000
WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374111905
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BARTOS, DAMON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BINKLEY, CLARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BONNER, DAVID DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|BROWN, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAPMAN, RICKEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|CHONG, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
|
|CLEVELAND, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
|
|COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRAWFORD, DANIELLE CASSIDY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/21/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|DALLAS, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EADY, ATHINA M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|EASON, ALEX BLAIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|EICH, JACOB CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE VI
|
|FITTEN, SHANA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/15/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
|
|GENTRY, TYLER REEVE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|GILES, MARLAINA B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|HAGGARD, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, JERRY WALTER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
|
|HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
|
|HUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, ERIC VAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|JONES, DONALD ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LANGLEY, ERIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MCKIBBEN, ANTONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD
- OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|PAYNE, JACKLYN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POWERS, NAKISHA EURTHYSES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|RAMSEY, THOMAS S
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, LAMONTE J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|VINES, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|