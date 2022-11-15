Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARTOS, DAMON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BINKLEY, CLARA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BONNER, DAVID DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BROWN, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHAPMAN, RICKEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CHONG, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
CLEVELAND, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/24/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRAWFORD, DANIELLE CASSIDY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/21/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
DALLAS, CALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EADY, ATHINA M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EASON, ALEX BLAIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EICH, JACOB CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE VI
FITTEN, SHANA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/15/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
GENTRY, TYLER REEVE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GILES, MARLAINA B
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HAGGARD, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, JERRY WALTER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/15/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
HUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JOHNSON, ERIC VAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/29/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
JONES, DONALD ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LANGLEY, ERIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKIBBEN, ANTONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PAYNE, JACKLYN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWERS, NAKISHA EURTHYSES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
RAMSEY, THOMAS S
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, LAMONTE J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STRICKLAND, BRANDON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMPSON, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VINES, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

