Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BARTOS, DAMON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BINKLEY, CLARA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BONNER, DAVID DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/15/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BROWN, RICKY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAPMAN, RICKEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE CHONG, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/21/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID CLEVELAND, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/24/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500 COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COUCH, TOMMY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRAWFORD, DANIELLE CASSIDY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/21/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 DALLAS, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DENNISON, KEARA TWYLA-MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EADY, ATHINA M

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EASON, ALEX BLAIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF EICH, JACOB CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE VI FITTEN, SHANA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/15/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIMPLE ASSAULT GENTRY, TYLER REEVE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GILES, MARLAINA B

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HAGGARD, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, JERRY WALTER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/03/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/15/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON POLICE HUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, ERIC VAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/29/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE JONES, DONALD ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LANGLEY, ERIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/24/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLOUGH, ROY CHESTER

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/19/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA S

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCKIBBEN, ANTONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OWENS, ANGELIQUE TELOREA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PAYNE, JACKLYN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWERS, NAKISHA EURTHYSES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000