Union Gospel Mission Preparing To Serve As Budgetel Closes In East Ridge

The Union Gospel Mission has been made aware that the Budgetel Extended Stay of East Ridge will be forced to evict all its residents Wednesday morning and is busy preparing sack lunches to distribute along with toiletry kits as the residents are asked to leave. The Union Gospel Mission is working with Duoloyi Ministries to encourage service providers and churches to come together to assist these families and individuals.

“We have already been busy coordinating our annual event," said Executive Director Rev. Jon Rector. "We serve over 400 meals to the unhoused and low income community the day before Thanksgiving. However, when we heard what is happening in East Ridge we knew we needed to do something to help.”

The Union Gospel Mission could use help with donations of monetary support and supplies. Gallon sized baggies filled with toiletries, sunscreen, socks and snacks are needed to distribute to the unhoused community. Monetary support can be given by visiting www.theuniongospelmission.org or by mail to PO Box 983, Chattanooga, TN, 37401. In kind resources can be brought to The Union Gospel Mission at 124 Signal Hills Blvd., Chattanooga, TN, 37405. Gift cards to Walmart and Food City are also accepted.

For more information on how to help visit www.theuniongospelmission.org or call 752-4998.