Collegedale Man Arrested For Alleged 2nd Attack On His Ex-Girlfriend

Kenneth Iverson McKenzie, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday by officers with the Collegedale Police Department for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, aggravated rape, domestic assault, false imprisonment, and violation of an order of protection.

The charges were the result of an Oct. 29 incident where McKenzie had allegedly broken into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the Hills Parc apartment complex off Little Debbie Parkway. He allegedly raped and attempted to murder her. Her three-year-old daughter was also in the home.

At the time of that incident McKenzie was out on bond from another incident involving his alleged assault of the same victim in her home. McKenzie’s charges from that Sept. 16 incident were aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, felony theft, interference with emergency calls, and vandalism. His bond had been set by the Hamilton County magistrate’s office while he was being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

McKenzie is currently out on a $200,000 bond set by Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson, and as a condition of his release has been ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor. He is expected to appear in the Collegedale Municipal Court on Jan.11, 2023.