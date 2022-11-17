Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man With Baseball Bat Tells Woman “Come Out And Get You Some”; Man Thinks Neighbors Stole His Paint Machine

  • Thursday, November 17, 2022

A woman on Grove Street Court told police an acquaintance known only as "Frankie" knocked on her front door and said, "Come out and get you some." The woman said Frankie was carrying a baseball bat in his shirt but never threatened her with it. Police canvassed the area but Frankie had already left the scene. Police asked the woman to call back should Frankie return.

* * *

A transportation inspector called police to report a Hamilton County school bus side mirror was hit by another vehicle. The inspector reported no damaged occurred to the school bus and said a report was not needed. He also said the 15 kids who ride the bus had already been taken off the bus and transported to school.

* * *

A man on Jersey Pike told police 11 computers had been stolen from the facility. It was unknown when or how they were taken. He said staff came into the office one morning to get the computers for training and noticed they were gone. The IT manager said the laptops were Dell Latitude 5420s.

* * *

A woman told police she and her daughter were at KFC at 7428 E. Brainerd Road the day before and her daughter laid down her cellphone for just a minute and then it was gone. They tracked it that morning to Walmart in Brainerd. She asked an employee there if they saw anything and were told no. She didn’t have the serial number of the phone at this time.

* * *

An employee at apartments on Reserve Way said a man entered her office demanding to know the status of his work orders. The woman was unaware of the number of work orders, which made the man angry. He began to curse at her and was eventually made to leave. The man told police he spoke several times to the woman over the terrible state of his apartment and the woman never gives an answer. The man asked to speak to the woman’s boss and was denied and kicked out of the office.

* * *

A woman on McCallie Avenue told police what appeared to be a homeless male sat down on the front stairs and left behind a small bag with miscellaneous items strewn around the porch. The woman wanted to turn the items over to police. Police inspected the bag and found that there were several small tools and what appeared to be "airsoft" gun parts (handle and stock). The woman showed police CCTV footage of the matter but police were unable to distinguish any details from the video. The homeless community is known to frequent this area on a daily basis. Police informed the woman to call back at any time. Police transported the bag with miscellaneous items to property.

* * *

A man on Briarcliff Way told police he received two bills, one from Verizon and one from T-Mobile, for services that he never had. The bill from Verizon was for $1,555.53 and the bill from T-Mobile was $1,365.54. He called both companies to let them know of the fraudulent charges. His current phone provider is Boost Mobile. The man’s bank didn’t have any charges reflecting the bills he received.

* * *

Police responded to Brainerd Road where a man and a woman were in a verbal disagreement. The woman wanted the man to leave. He agreed to leave and packed up some of his belongings. The man told police he would contact them when he returns for a disorder prevention.

* * *

Police assisted a man on N. Access Road whose 32-foot RV was broken down in the roadway. After approximately an hour waiting on another tow, a district owner's request was called in. Yates responded and towed the RV.

* * *

The manager of Walgreens at 110 N. Market St. told police a black female entered the business, grabbed several cosmetic items and left the store without paying. The manager said the suspect got into an old, white two-door pickup truck and drove westbound on Cherokee Boulevard.

* * *

An officer initiated a park and walk at 100 Stringer St. in the homeless camp and notified multiple homeless parties that police would begin to enforce the Chattanooga City Ordinance surrounding littering on vacant property on the following day.

* * *

A man told police someone in a U-Haul van pulled up next to his truck which was parked on 10th Avenue in front of his house. He said they grabbed a spray paint machine valued at $900 and drove west on 43rd Street. The man believes it is people who live around him but does not know for certain. He showed police the video footage of the incident. The man also wanted to report that people speed down 43rd Street.

