Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MARJORIE FAVORS

211 S LYERLY ST 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY

8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT

2598 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)



BOWMAN, JAMES ROBERT

1305 ORCHARD WAY DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY)



BRANDON, TAYLOR MICHELLE

200 CINDERELLA DR FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE

4518 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, JAKE R

404 HOLSTON DR Greeneville, 377433126

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CASTRO, KENNY

5954 W 18TH CT HIALEAH, 33012

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS

1916 S HOLLY ST.

Here are the mug shots:

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE606 KIRK RD RAINSVILLE, 35986Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOLLIS, ROGER WESLEY20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO APPEARCOOLEY, JACOB LOREN636 FREEMAN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTCOYNE, ASHLEY MARIA1563 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUCOYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRANE, DAVID LAVAN3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFREEMAN, ALEXANDER D1125 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGRAYSON, TIRRELL LEBRON4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE2612 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDHANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA11649 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEHARDEN, THADDIUS DEON410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARHEARD, AMANDA MARIE14790 HONEYBEE LN SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEATHINGTON, TAYLOR S8460 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS5308 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161962Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJONES, WANDA JOY4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 374153436Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKARM, RONALD GLENN8420 SHADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENNARD, KELVIN MARQUSQUES4640 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONKENNEDY, SOMER FAITH420 PETER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKHAN, MOHAMMED FAHAD100 FOX GROVE CIRCLE COLUMBIA, 29229Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)LAWSON, JAMES KEITH130 PHIPPS RD ROGERSVILLE, 37857Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWLOPEZ, JOSE MARGHOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCDONALD, FAITH MICHELLE7411 CHRIS LN GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, DANIEL LEE135 ROCKFORT RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MUENCHOW, KATELYN285 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORR, JESSICA MARIE7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGPAYNE, HAB WALLACE160 LINDA LN EVENSVILLE, 373323278Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPEREZ MENDOZA, EDWIN ADAN4600 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113305Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDSPEEDINGRHODES, JESSICA G4414 LANOIR CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL DAKOTA4017 MCCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEYMOUR, AIMEE C614 MOONLIT TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA1805 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IIISHORT, KIMBERLY SUE3641 CHATEAU LN APT 157 CHATTANOOGA, 374114343Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESMITH, BRANDON M727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN3917 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHSMITH, TERRY WILLIAM1034 RACCOON VALLEY RD MAYNRDVILLE, 37807Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPRINGS, YASMIN DEWAYNE2716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000STOUT, NATHAN LYNN356 MOSS HOLLOW RD CHILLICOTHE, 45601Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE4719 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)TONG, NYAMOUCH LATJOR7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214068Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER 1,000WOODS, APRILLE ONELLE601 LEDFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT





ANDERSON, MARJORIE FAVORS

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/09/1952

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT) BOWMAN, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/14/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY) BRANDON, TAYLOR MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, JAKE R

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASTRO, KENNY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FAILURE TO APPEAR COOLEY, JACOB LOREN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT COTHRAN, JASON AARON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COYNE, ASHLEY MARIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FREEMAN, ALEXANDER D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/11/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GRAYSON, TIRRELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED HEARD, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/25/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HEATHINGTON, TAYLOR S

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/12/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, WANDA JOY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KARM, RONALD GLENN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNARD, KELVIN MARQUSQUES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KHAN, MOHAMMED FAHAD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/22/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

LAWSON, JAMES KEITH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/09/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LOFTIN, DOUGLAS SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA) LOPEZ, JOSE MARG

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCDONALD, FAITH MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MUENCHOW, KATELYN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/20/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, HAB WALLACE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S PEREZ MENDOZA, EDWIN ADAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/29/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

SPEEDING RHODES, JESSICA G

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SEYMOUR, AIMEE C

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III SHORT, KIMBERLY SUE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/01/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/14/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH SMITH, RALPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, TERRY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPRINGS, YASMIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000

TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH) TONG, NYAMOUCH LATJOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/29/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000



