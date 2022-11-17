Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, MARJORIE FAVORS
211 S LYERLY ST 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
2598 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)
BOWMAN, JAMES ROBERT
1305 ORCHARD WAY DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY)
BRANDON, TAYLOR MICHELLE
200 CINDERELLA DR FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE
4518 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY
8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, JAKE R
404 HOLSTON DR Greeneville, 377433126
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CASTRO, KENNY
5954 W 18TH CT HIALEAH, 33012
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS
1916 S HOLLY ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE
606 KIRK RD RAINSVILLE, 35986
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOLEY, JACOB LOREN
636 FREEMAN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
COYNE, ASHLEY MARIA
1563 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FREEMAN, ALEXANDER D
1125 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GRAYSON, TIRRELL LEBRON
4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE
2612 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA
11649 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HEARD, AMANDA MARIE
14790 HONEYBEE LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEATHINGTON, TAYLOR S
8460 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
5308 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161962
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, WANDA JOY
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 374153436
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KARM, RONALD GLENN
8420 SHADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENNARD, KELVIN MARQUSQUES
4640 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH
420 PETER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KHAN, MOHAMMED FAHAD
100 FOX GROVE CIRCLE COLUMBIA, 29229
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
LAWSON, JAMES KEITH
130 PHIPPS RD ROGERSVILLE, 37857
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LOPEZ, JOSE MARG
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDONALD, FAITH MICHELLE
7411 CHRIS LN GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, DANIEL LEE
135 ROCKFORT RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MUENCHOW, KATELYN
285 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORR, JESSICA MARIE
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
PAYNE, HAB WALLACE
160 LINDA LN EVENSVILLE, 373323278
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PEREZ MENDOZA, EDWIN ADAN
4600 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113305
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
SPEEDING
RHODES, JESSICA G
4414 LANOIR CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL DAKOTA
4017 MCCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEYMOUR, AIMEE C
614 MOONLIT TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA
1805 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
SHORT, KIMBERLY SUE
3641 CHATEAU LN APT 157 CHATTANOOGA, 374114343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, BRANDON M
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN
3917 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
SMITH, TERRY WILLIAM
1034 RACCOON VALLEY RD MAYNRDVILLE, 37807
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPRINGS, YASMIN DEWAYNE
2716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
STOUT, NATHAN LYNN
356 MOSS HOLLOW RD CHILLICOTHE, 45601
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE
4719 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)
TONG, NYAMOUCH LATJOR
7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214068
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER 1,000
WOODS, APRILLE ONELLE
601 LEDFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
