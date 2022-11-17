Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 17, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MARJORIE FAVORS 
211 S LYERLY ST 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY 
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE 
1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT 
2598 E 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)

BOWMAN, JAMES ROBERT 
1305 ORCHARD WAY DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY)

BRANDON, TAYLOR MICHELLE 
200 CINDERELLA DR FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE 
4518 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARSON, KIARA CHARDAY 
8336 HUNTER HILL COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, JAKE R 
404 HOLSTON DR Greeneville, 377433126 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CASTRO, KENNY 
5954 W 18TH CT HIALEAH, 33012 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CLOWERS, RICHARD CURTIS 
1916 S HOLLY ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBB, KRISTIE NICOLE 
606 KIRK RD RAINSVILLE, 35986 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY 
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COOLEY, JACOB LOREN 
636 FREEMAN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

COYNE, ASHLEY MARIA 
1563 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH 
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN 
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FREEMAN, ALEXANDER D 
1125 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GRAYSON, TIRRELL LEBRON 
4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, BRITTANNEY SANAE 
2612 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

HANKINS, MARGARET REBECCA 
11649 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON 
410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HEARD, AMANDA MARIE 
14790 HONEYBEE LN SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEATHINGTON, TAYLOR S 
8460 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS 
5308 UPSHAW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161962 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, WANDA JOY 
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD, APT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 374153436 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KARM, RONALD GLENN 
8420 SHADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNARD, KELVIN MARQUSQUES 
4640 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH 
420 PETER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KHAN, MOHAMMED FAHAD 
100 FOX GROVE CIRCLE COLUMBIA, 29229 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

LAWSON, JAMES KEITH 
130 PHIPPS RD ROGERSVILLE, 37857 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LOPEZ, JOSE MARG 
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCDONALD, FAITH MICHELLE 
7411 CHRIS LN GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, DANIEL LEE 
135 ROCKFORT RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MUENCHOW, KATELYN 
285 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORR, JESSICA MARIE 
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

PAYNE, HAB WALLACE 
160 LINDA LN EVENSVILLE, 373323278 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE 
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

PEREZ MENDOZA, EDWIN ADAN 
4600 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113305 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
SPEEDING

RHODES, JESSICA G 
4414 LANOIR CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

ROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL DAKOTA 
4017 MCCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES 
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEYMOUR, AIMEE C 
614 MOONLIT TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHACKLEFORD, TEANDRA DESHEA 
1805 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

SHORT, KIMBERLY SUE 
3641 CHATEAU LN APT 157 CHATTANOOGA, 374114343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SMITH, BRANDON M 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN 
3917 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND 
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

SMITH, TERRY WILLIAM 
1034 RACCOON VALLEY RD MAYNRDVILLE, 37807 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPRINGS, YASMIN DEWAYNE 
2716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000

STOUT, NATHAN LYNN 
356 MOSS HOLLOW RD CHILLICOTHE, 45601 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE 
4719 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

TONG, NYAMOUCH LATJOR 
7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214068 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN 
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER 1,000

WOODS, APRILLE ONELLE 
601 LEDFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

