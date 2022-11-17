Home In East Lake Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning

Firefighters spotted smoke from CFD’s East Lake fire hall Thursday morning and found themselves working a house fire moments later. No one was injured.

The call came out at 10:48 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of E 31st Street Place. Engine 9’s crew saw smoke from the station as they were headed to the scene. On arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residential structure as additional units rushed to the location. They were informed that all residents were out of the burning house.

Initially, defensive operations were launched to knock down some of the flames. Blue Shift crews had a good attack on the fire and transitioned to the interior, working to get it under control quickly. They remained on scene monitoring hot spots to ensure everything was fully extinguished.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents. Some siding was charred on a house next door, but firefighters successfully protected the neighboring home from any further fire damage.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CFD Supply and CFD Investigations responded.