Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUON, CURTIS RAY

1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Apt 605 Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00



CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D

947 LNDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COTHRAN, JASON AARON

6703 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CRAIG, ERICA DEMETRICA

358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN

5105 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FEHN, NEIL LEIGH

2858 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARRETT, MATTISHA

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022721

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY

6700 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085066

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE

1112 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT



HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

2767 LAKE HOWARD RD LA FAYETTE, 307286245

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON

1344 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



LOFTIN, DOUGLAS SHAWN

HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)



MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE RASHAD

3318 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE

22 DAHLIA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FT.

Here are the mug shots:

AGUON, CURTIS RAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/01/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/07/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00 CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRAIG, ERICA DEMETRICA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/25/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILL, NOAH BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FARGO, MATTHEW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE GARRETT, MATTISHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FT. OGLETHORPE, GA) MONTGOMERY, TERRELL EARL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MUNDY, NINA CHERI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/25/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RATLIFF, STASHA LATONYA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW RODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/14/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) WEBB, KIMBERLY SUSAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/10/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/05/1974

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OGLETHORPE, GA)MONTGOMERY, TERRELL EARL107 OYLER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTQUALLS, KENNETH JAMES589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN3008 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061929Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARRATLIFF, STASHA LATONYA1728 BAILEY AVE APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRAY, JOHNNY THOMAS14501 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063348Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWRODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE1840 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD APT R FLINTSTONE, 307256205Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)SMITH, JAVON DAYLAN3971 TEAKWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSMITH, MARCUS LEBRON755 W MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMITH, RALPH LEE5007 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTVINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWATTS, DANIEL BLAKE7008 PEACE PLACE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID3908 REACHING WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



