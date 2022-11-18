Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUON, CURTIS RAY
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Apt 605 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D
947 LNDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COTHRAN, JASON AARON
6703 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRAIG, ERICA DEMETRICA
358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN
5105 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FEHN, NEIL LEIGH
2858 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARRETT, MATTISHA
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022721
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY
6700 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085066
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE
1112 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
2767 LAKE HOWARD RD LA FAYETTE, 307286245
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON
1344 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LOFTIN, DOUGLAS SHAWN
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE RASHAD
3318 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE
22 DAHLIA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FT.
OGLETHORPE, GA)
MONTGOMERY, TERRELL EARL
107 OYLER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
3008 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061929
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RATLIFF, STASHA LATONYA
1728 BAILEY AVE APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
14501 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL
2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063348
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE
1840 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD APT R FLINTSTONE, 307256205
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
SMITH, JAVON DAYLAN
3971 TEAKWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON
755 W MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SMITH, RALPH LEE
5007 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
7008 PEACE PLACE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID
3908 REACHING WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUON, CURTIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
|
|CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CRAIG, ERICA DEMETRICA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/25/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILL, NOAH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FARGO, MATTHEW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|GARRETT, MATTISHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FT. OGLETHORPE, GA)
|
|MONTGOMERY, TERRELL EARL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MUNDY, NINA CHERI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
|
|RATLIFF, STASHA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|RODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|WEBB, KIMBERLY SUSAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|