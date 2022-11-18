Latest Headlines

  • Friday, November 18, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUON, CURTIS RAY 
1521 Hickory Valley Rd, Apt 605 Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00

CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D 
947 LNDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTHRAN, JASON AARON 
6703 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRAIG, ERICA DEMETRICA 
358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA 
13822 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN 
5105 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FEHN, NEIL LEIGH 
2858 NEW JERSEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARRETT, MATTISHA 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022721 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY 
6700 HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085066 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE 
1112 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN 
2767 LAKE HOWARD RD LA FAYETTE, 307286245 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON 
1344 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

LOFTIN, DOUGLAS SHAWN 
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)

MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE RASHAD 
3318 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE 
22 DAHLIA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FT.

OGLETHORPE, GA)

MONTGOMERY, TERRELL EARL 
107 OYLER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES 
589 BROYES ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN 
3008 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061929 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RATLIFF, STASHA LATONYA 
1728 BAILEY AVE APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
14501 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL 
2490 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063348 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE 
1840 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD APT R FLINTSTONE, 307256205 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

SMITH, JAVON DAYLAN 
3971 TEAKWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON 
755 W MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SMITH, RALPH LEE 
5007 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161919 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI 
3422 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE 
7008 PEACE PLACE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID 
3908 REACHING WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:
AGUON, CURTIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00
CASTILLO HUERTA, FRENANDO D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRAIG, ERICA DEMETRICA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/25/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILL, NOAH BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
EARLY, ZACHARY OWEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FARGO, MATTHEW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
GARRETT, MATTISHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARDEN, DUSTIN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNT, DEANDRE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FT. OGLETHORPE, GA)
MONTGOMERY, TERRELL EARL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUNDY, NINA CHERI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
QUALLS, KENNETH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RATLIFF, STASHA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RIVERS, TRAVIS TITWELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RODEN, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SCHREANE, LAFARA BOHANNON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WATTS, DANIEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
WEBB, KIMBERLY SUSAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/10/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/17/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


