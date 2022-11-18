Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2022-0226 MBSC Black Creek, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone a portion of a property in an unaddressed block of Fringe Road, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone with conditions to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version 3)b. 2022-0221 Jeffrey Besley (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3102 10th Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0222 Tasha Hill (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3402 4th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSd. MR-2022-0190 The Home Depot c/o Jordan Corbitt (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1900 block of Northpoint Blvd., Tax Map No. 100P-C-001, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)e. MR-2022-0175 Napier Associates c/o Map Engineer, Michael A. Price (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 2500 block of Gunbarrel Road, Tax Map Nos. 149A-B-007, 016, and 017.01, as detailed on the attached map. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution approving and authorizing the execution of an Interlocal Cooperative Agreement (Reimbursement Agreement) with the Sports Authority of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as to interim expenses. (District 7)MAYOR'S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Vickie Haley as the City of Chattanooga's Interim City Finance Officer, effective December 1, 2022.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Phillip A. Noblett as the City of Chattanooga's Interim City Attorney.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment. Ordinances - First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers.LEGALb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Building Code, the International Residential Code, and the 2018 Edition of the International Energy Conservation Code and certain appendices of those codes as revised and amended as the official Building Code, Residential Code, and Energy Conservation Codes of the City of Chattanooga.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 19, Sections 19-1 and 19-2, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fuel Gas Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Gas Code of the City of Chattanooga, to amend Section 19-3 concerning amendments to said code, to amend Sections 101.1; 101.2; 106.1; 106.3; 106.5.3; 106.5.4; 106.6.2; 106.6.3; 108.4; 108.5, 109; and 310.1.1, regarding permit inspections and board adjustments and appeals.d. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 22.5, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Mechanical Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Mechanical Code of the City of Chattanooga.e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 27, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Plumbing Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Plumbing Code of the City of Chattanooga.f. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, so as to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and certain appendices as revised and amended as the official Fire Code of the City of Chattanooga and to adopt the 2018 Edition of the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code for certain specified occupancies.g. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Section 31-4, Installations, Maintenance, Repair of Sewer Service Lines; Charge; Exception.PUBLIC WORKSh. MR-2022-0224 MiKen Development c/o Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is in substantially the form attached and made a part hereof by reference.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Santosh Sankar to the Metropolitan Airport Authority, for a term beginning on November 30, 2022, and ending on November 29, 2025.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Chris Sugden to the Metropolitan Airport Authority, for a term beginning on November 30, 2022, and ending on November 29, 2025.PLANNINGd. Marathon Reality Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit adding partners for a liquor store located at 705 Signal Mountain Road. (District 1)PUBLIC WORKSe. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Tremont Street from Frazier Avenue south to the dead end designating this section of Tremont Street as “Commemorative Leslie Allen Jordan Way”. (District 2)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Structural Engineering Services, Contract No. E-22-027-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the six consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Alfred Benesch & Company; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Neel Schaffer, Inc.; (5) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; and (6) Volkert, Inc., in the amount of $2.5 million yearly.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) Engineering Services, Contract No. E-22-028-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the two consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; and (2) March Adams & Associates, Inc., in the amount of $1 million yearly.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the Professional Services On-Call Blanket Contract for Architectural Services, Contract No. E-22-026-101, for a four-year term with no options to renew, to the seven consultant firms listed per their qualification package: (1) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Artech Design Group, Inc.; (3) Derthick, Henley & Wilkerson Architects PLLC; (4) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (5) Hefferlin Kronenberg Architects PLLC; (6) MBI Companies, Inc.; and (7) Rardin Carroll Architects, Inc., in the amount of $2 million annually.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance – Kanaiyalal Patel, Hasmukh Patel, and Ishan Patel d/b/a Harry’s Wine and Spirits, 705 Signal Mountain Road. (District 1)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.