Police Blotter: Man Offers To Polish Woman's Gas Lines At Her All Electric House; Woman Upset About Neighbor's Fence Yells, Kicks Fence

A woman on Fairfax Drive told police a man knocked on her door and wanted to polish her gas lines. She said she told the man she doesn't have gas to her house. The man then left the area.



A woman told police her 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe was parked on the Republic parking lot at 1401 Market St. from 8:30 p.m. the day before until 1030 a.m. the next day. She said during that time someone stole the catalytic converter from it. She said she checked with her auto insurance and they do not cover the theft. She says it will cost $1,700 to repair the vehicle.



A man on Gardner Street told police that sometime in the past couple of nights someone went through his 2022 Ford F150. He said it was unlocked and rummaged through, but there was nothing stolen that he is aware of.

A woman on N. Wilder Street told police she owned the house where her daughter and another woman had been staying. Some type of disorder occurred between the two women and the glass had been broken in the front door. The owner said she just needed the daughter's friend to leave the property. Police assisted the friend with packing and she was transported to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission without incident.

A man on N. Concord Road told police he mistakenly gave his credit card information to an unknown person over the phone. He said that person then made approximately $500 in fraudulent charges on the credit card.

A man on Chestnut Street told police his HARO 27.5DLX bicycle had been stolen. There is no suspect information.

Found property was reported on Shaw Avenue. Police found on the ground an Alabama State ID card, a Social Security card, an AARP card and a Serve Amex credit card belonging to a woman. The identification cards were collected and will be submitted to Property for safekeeping.

A woman on Winding Lane told police someone damaged her vehicle while she was at work. She said she parked her vehicle between 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. She said she then noticed the rear driver side had a dent.

A man told police he owned a truck his daughter drives. The daughter was parked in the back of Duck Donuts where she has to park when she works there. She said when she came out to leave, she noticed her vehicle was acting weird. She pulled to the front and called her dad. The man came and looked underneath the vehicle and saw the catalytic converter was gone and damage had been done to the transmission. It is unknown if video footage was taken, due to the time of day. Follow up will be made to locate possible suspect information.



A man was reported hanging out in front of the Circle K, 712 Signal Mountain Road, causing a disorder. He was told by the clerk to leave. Once police arrived, he was trespassed by a store employee. He had no warrants and left upon police order.

The manager at City Café, 901 Carter St., told police Mr. Barnhill stated he and a woman were in a verbal argument and he just wanted her trespassed from the property. Police were able to make contact with the woman and inform her she was informed she trespassed from City Café's property, which she acknowledged and left the area.

A woman on Safehaven Court told police that her neighbor was upset she was working on her fence. The woman showed police video of the neighbor kicking her fence and calling her a "b**ch." Police observed the neighbor repeatedly yelling at the woman, agitated about the fence. The woman said she wanted a police report to document the occurrence should she need to refer to it in the future.