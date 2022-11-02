Red Bank Applying For $1,619,984 Grant For Water Infrastructure

The city of Red Bank is applying for a grant worth $1,619,984 from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to be used for priority water infrastructure. The commissioners voted to use Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETD) for technical assistance and grant administrative services for the amount of $48,600 which can come from the amount received in the grant.

A $25,040 purchase was approved as part of the ongoing digital transformation of Red Bank. The city will buy and install a new audio/visual system in the courtroom/commission room. It will have interactive displays and conferencing equipment and will be consistent with the equipment in the rest of city hall and fire department. It is not budgeted, but City Manager Martin Granum has recommended using ARPA, Covid relief funds for this one-time expense.

Authorization was also given to apply for two other grants. The Financial Commission for Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program Grant is applied for and has been received each year. If received again this year, the city will get $19,000 with no match needed. It will be used to pay for overtime costs for the detective that oversees drug trafficking.

The city’s insurer, Public Entity Partners, provides a “Drivers Training” grant to promote a safe and hazard free workplace for the municipalities it covers. To receive it this year, Red Bank commissioners agreed to match the amount of the grant up to $3,500.

The public works department will be getting new equipment to replace old vehicles that can no longer be repaired. A dump truck was a budgeted item and will be bought through a purchasing cooperative for $102,147. It will take the place of a 1999 truck. Delivery is not expected for 8-10 months.

A new backhoe will replace one that failed earlier this year and it is not feasible to repair it since the cost is so high, said Public Works Director Greg Tate. The new one will be bought through a Tennessee state contract for $116,252 and was budgeted. Delivery should be in 4-6 months.

The commissioners approved an amendment to zoning of property at 2622 Berkley Drive. Earlier this year two lots were rezoned from R-1 single family, to R-TZ Townhouse/Zero-Lot Line with the conditions that only two single family houses could be built there. In the interim, a neighbor agreed to sell 25 feet of his adjoining property to Steve Pickett, owner of the two lots. This additional property makes the space large enough to hold three single family houses. The planning commission held a public hearing on the request to allow three homes there and recommended approval. On Tuesday night, the council followed and approved allowing three buildings with a condition that a shade tree must be planted in front of each. A second reading will take place at the next commission meeting before the amendment is final.

Mayor Hollie Berry announced that the city has posted a new job opening for a Community Development Planner. The deadline to apply is Nov. 16.

The next Food Pantry in Red Bank will be this coming Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m.

During the time set aside for residents to address the commissioners, Ann Wheeler thanked long-time Commissioner and past Mayor Ruth Jeno and Commissioner Ed LeCompte for their service to the city of Red Bank. Ms. Wheeler acknowledged the amount of time it took to serve on the commission and the ways that service affects their personal lives. At the last meeting they will attend as commissioners, she wanted them both to know how much they are appreciated.